Techint Labs Releases Reports On Advertising Trends And Programmatic Opportunities

Reports explore advertising innovations, consumer behavior, and programmatic advertising strategies.

Amid rapid changes in consumer behavior and advertising technologies, Techint Labs releases two new reports to help marketers unlock actionable insights and stay ahead in a competitive landscape: its inaugural Biannual Research Report and a new white paper: "Programmatic Advertising: Current State, Challenges, and Opportunities."



These publications are designed for marketing professionals, advertisers, and business leaders seeking to stay ahead in digital advertising. Techint Labs provides data-driven insights on industry trends and best practices to help these audiences make informed decisions and maximize their advertising impact.

"Our goal is to empower brands with the knowledge they need to stay ahead in an ever-changing market."

A Sneak Peek Inside Techint Labs' First Biannual Research Report

The report thoroughly analyzes advertising trends, consumer behavior shifts, and technological advancements. This report explores emerging industry trends, changing consumer behaviors, key takeaways from recent campaigns, and the latest technological advancements and legislative changes impacting advertising.

"Through this report, we aim to provide actionable insights that help our clients navigate the rapidly evolving advertising landscape,"

said Sara Lennon, SVP of Agency Services at Techint Labs. "Our goal is to empower brands with the knowledge they need to stay ahead in an ever-changing market."

Learn more and download the full Biannual Research Report here to uncover actionable trends driving advertising success in 2024.

Insights from the White Paper on Programmatic Advertising

Techint Labs has also released its latest white paper, "Programmatic Advertising: Current State, Challenges, and Opportunities." The guide covers its impact on the marketing landscape, insights into the current effectiveness of programmatic strategies, and strategies for tackling key issues such as ad fraud and data privacy.

"Our new white paper is designed to help marketers and advertisers understand the current landscape and prepare for the future of programmatic advertising,"

said Lennon, SVP of Agency Services at Techint Labs. "By leveraging the insights and strategies outlined in the report, businesses can optimize their campaigns and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

Unlock key insights into programmatic advertising with our free white paper .

About Techint Labs

Techint Labs

is an independent agency that combines industry-leading media and analytics, award-winning creative services, and proprietary technology to take brands to new heights. We are a team of passionate strategists, creators, analysts, and innovators who thrive on pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations. We deliver measurable results by combining best-in-class technology, an innovation mindset, and a commitment to long-lasting partnerships.

