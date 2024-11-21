Tecknexus Announces 2024 Private Networks Award Winners: Celebrating Excellence In 5G, LTE, CBRS, & Connected Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating TeckNexus 2024 Private Award Winners

Congratulations to TeckNexus Private Network award winners 2024

Showcase your Brand in Private Network Magazine Alongside Leader

Discover the Award-Winning Deployments Driving Innovation Across Industries Like Manufacturing, Utilities, and Smart Cities

SAN FRANCISCO, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TeckNexus is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Private Networks Awards, recognizing exceptional achievements in private 5G, LTE, CBRS, and connected industries. These prestigious awards celebrate companies and partnerships that are transforming connectivity across sectors such as manufacturing, utilities, smart cities, public safety, and more. Each winner was carefully evaluated on innovation, scalability, impact, and societal contributions, showcasing how advanced connectivity is solving complex challenges and driving growth globally.🌟 2024 Private Networks Award Winners🏆 Excellence in Private 5G/LTE NetworksWinner: NokiaHighlight: Transforming industrial operations with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW), delivering scalable and sustainable connectivity solutions.🏗️ Excellence in Neutral Host NetworksWinner: CelonaPartners: Del Conca, T-MobileHighlight: Enhancing manufacturing connectivity with CBRS-enabled private wireless networks, improving operational resilience and mobility.🚀 Excellence in Private Network StartupsWinner: GXCHighlight: Delivering innovative connectivity with the ONYX Platform powered by Cellular Mesh technology.🔒 Excellence in Private Network SecurityWinner: OneLayerHighlight: Leading with Zero Trust and Zero-Touch automation to secure private LTE/5G networks.🤖 Excellence in Private Network AI and Generative AI IntegrationWinner: Southern California Edison (SCE) & NVIDIAHighlight: Transforming utility operations with Project Orca, leveraging AI and predictive analytics for enhanced reliability.🔗 Private Network Excellence in System IntegrationWinner: L&T Technology Services (LTTS)Partners: Ericsson, Athonet (HPE), Indian Mobile OperatorHighlight: Bridging OT and IT with advanced system integration for seamless industrial automation.📊 Private Network Excellence in Network AssuranceWinner: AnritsuPartner: SmartViser, Major European AirlineHighlight: Ensuring performance and reliability in mission-critical private networks.🌱 Private Network Excellence in SustainabilityWinner: NokiaHighlight: Driving sustainability with the Private Wireless Sustainability Calculator to help industries achieve net-zero goals.💡 Private Network Excellence in InnovationWinner: Southern California Edison (SCE) & NVIDIAHighlight: Redefining utility connectivity with Project Orca, powered by AI-driven insights and private 5G.🎥 Private Network Excellence in Innovation – ApplicationWinner: Fiducia Sports AIHighlight: Enhancing fan engagement with AI, AR, and 5G-powered immersive experiences in sports and entertainment.🏭 Private Network Excellence in ManufacturingWinner: EricssonHighlight: Advancing Industry 4.0 with private 5G at global smart factory sites.⚡ Private Network Excellence in Energy and UtilitiesWinners: Nokia & Southern California Edison (SCE)Highlight: Deploying North America's first private 5G Field Area Network (FAN) for smart grid optimization.️ Private Network Excellence in Sports and Events VenueWinner: NTT DATAPartner: CiscoHighlight: Transforming RAI Amsterdam into Europe's most connected venue with private 5G.📦 Private Network Excellence in Warehouse and LogisticsWinner: GXCHighlight: Revolutionizing poultry logistics with private LTE for improved automation and supply chain efficiency.⛏️ Private Network Excellence in MiningWinner: EricssonHighlight: Enhancing safety and efficiency with private 5G connectivity in mining operations.✈️ Private Network Excellence in AirportsWinner: EricssonPartners: Purdue University & SaabHighlight: Innovating aviation operations with private 5G at Purdue University Airport.🚗 Private Network Excellence in AutomotiveWinner: NokiaPartners: Verizon Business, AudiHighlight: Transforming automotive testing with connected vehicle solutions powered by private 5G.🏫 Private Network Excellence in EducationWinner: InfiniGPartners: Parkside Elementary School, Intel, AT&T, T-MobileHighlight: Enhancing campus safety and connectivity with private mobile networks.🚑 Private Network Excellence in Public SafetyWinner: CumucorePartners: Ripsim, Mosolabs, StarlinkHighlight: Restoring critical connectivity during emergencies in Western North Carolina.🌾 Private Network Excellence in AgricultureWinner: InvencesPartner: Trilogy NetworksHighlight: Revolutionizing precision farming with private 5G networks.🏙️ Private Network Excellence in Smart CitiesWinners: NTT DATA & NokiaPartner: City of BrownsvilleHighlight: Modernizing urban infrastructure and public safety with private 5G.🏗️ Private Network Excellence in ConstructionWinners: Samsung & NAVER CloudPartner: Hoban ConstructionHighlight: Transforming construction site management with private 5G networks.Get the Full Story!Learn more about all the winners and their deployments at 2024 Private Networks Award Winners .Stand Out Among Industry Leaders!Feature your sponsored content in the Private Network Magazine edition spotlighting the 2024 Award Winners. Elevate your visibility and position your brand alongside the most innovative pioneers in the private networks industry. Don't miss this opportunity-contact us today at ... to secure your spot!About TeckNexusTeckNexus is a global platform providing comprehensive insights across the telecommunications and technology sectors. Covering key topics such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), Private Networks, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and Satellite Connectivity (NTN), we serve telecom operators, enterprises, technology vendors, hyperscalers, and industry stakeholders advancing innovation. Our resources include 5G magazine articles, whitepapers, custom research, webinars, podcasts, and thought-leadership programs designed to enhance visibility and engagement. TeckNexus equips businesses with the insights and tools needed to succeed in an ever-changing industry, fostering informed decision-making and driving growth.For more information about the 2024 Private Networks Awards and the winners, visit 2024 Private Networks Award Winners: 5g-network/who-are-the-private-network-industry-leaders-2024-awards-for-5g-lte-and-cbrs-excellence/

Hema Kadia

TeckNexus

...

TeckNexus 2024 Private Networks Award Winners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.