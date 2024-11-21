Help Feeding America And Its Partners Support People Facing Hunger This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America are supporting neighbors facing hunger during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including Fresh, BMW, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc., Food Lion, Fresh Thyme, Giant, Maverik – Adventure's First Stop, Mission Driven Foods, Monro and T-Mobile are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

The Feeding America nationwide of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year. 47 million people, including nearly 14 million children, live in food insecure households, and more than 50 million

people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2023.

"Millions of people across America turn to food banks, pantries and agencies to help put meals on the table for their families during the holidays," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "We're thankful for the many partners that join in and support the movement to end hunger by raising awareness and giving people an opportunity to give back this holiday season."

Here are the many ways shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:



Amazon Fresh. From November 1through December 31, 2024, Amazon Fresh will donate $0.10 to Feeding America for every purchase of select Amazon private label products, including Aplenty, Amazon Saver, Amazon Kitchen, Happy Belly, Amazon Fresh, and 365 by Whole Foods Market brands at Amazon Fresh stores.



BMW. From November 1-30, 2024, for each purchase of any new BMW at your local participating BMW dealership, $20 will be donated to Feeding America and its partner food banks. Since 2017, BMW's commitment to hunger relief has helped provide more than 17 million meals* through Feeding America's network of food banks.



Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc . From November 14 through December 24, 2024, Crate & Barrel, Crate & Kids, CB2, and Hudson Grace will be selling specially marked products to raise donations for Feeding America. Crate & Barrel will also be asking customers to make a donation at the register and online.



Food Lion . Food Lion will conduct their annual "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign from November 6 and December 10, 2024. Food Lion stores will sell food boxes for $6 to donate to their local partner Feeding America food bank. Customers will also have an opportunity to donate at the register.



Fresh Thyme Market .

As Fresh Thyme Market continues to give back to the communities they serve, participating Fresh Thyme Market locations will have the option of rounding up at the register throughout the month of November 2024 to help provide meals for local food banks within the Feeding America network.



The GIANT Company . From November 11-24, 2024, every time you purchase $15 of select products at your local GIANT store, you can receive $5 off your total purchase, while also generating a $10 donation to Feeding America benefiting local food banks. Join The GIANT Company's Million Meals Campaign to help provide meals to neighbors facing hunger this holiday season.



Maverik

- Adventure's First Stop. Maverik's annual Round Up Your Change campaign is back. Following their 2023 acquisition of Kum & Go, this year's campaign spans their combined 20-state footprint, featuring over 840 participating stores and support for 38 food banks. The campaign runs from October 23 through December 4, 2024.



Mission Driven Foods. From November 27 through December 4, 2024, Mission Driven Foods will offer for sale its full product line of meat and seafood through Misfits Market and has committed to a minimum contribution of $50,000 and a maximum contribution of $200,000 from this promotion. For each unit of Mission Driven Foods product sold, Mission Driven Foods will donate $1.00 to Feeding America.



Monro. This holiday season November 1 - December 31, 2024, Monro's family of automotive service and tire brands will invite customers to donate at the register to support hunger relief through Feeding America, with Monro committing a minimum donation of $150,000.

T-Mobile . On Giving Tuesday, for every tap of the offer in the T-Mobile app, T-Mobile will donate $1 to Feeding America, up to $200,000.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your

local food bank

to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can help Feeding America and its partners support people facing hunger year-round, visit

feedingamerica .



*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

Media Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America

