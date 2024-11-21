IDEMIA Public Security Partners With Kudelski Iot To Combat Identity Fraud In Automotive Retail

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kudelski IoT to implement IDEMIA's Identity Verification and Biometric Matching Solutions

to protect dealers against fraud

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, a leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, has announced a partnership with Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a global leader in digital security. This collaboration aims to enhance fraud prevention and regulatory compliance in the automotive retail by leveraging IDEMIA's Identity and Verification (ID&V) technology.

Through this partnership, Kudelski IoT will deploy IDEMIA's ID&V solution for document authentication and biometric matching across its large base of U.S. automotive dealership customers. The solution will be used to validate driver's licenses and verify customer identities during critical processes such as test drives, financing applications, and vehicle purchases. This initiative is designed to reduce the growing threat of identity scams and fraud in vehicle transactions, with a projected annual volume of more than 200,000 identity verifications.

"We're excited to partner with IDEMIA to bring advanced identity verification solutions to the automotive market to complement our RecovR lot management and theft recovery solution," said Patrick Hauert, SVP of Kudelski IoT's Asset Tracking product unit. "By integrating IDEMIA's biometric and document authentication technology into our offering, we can provide our more than 1,000 customers with enhanced security and fraud prevention tools that meet the specific needs of vehicle transactions. This collaboration strengthens Kudelski IoT's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, asset management and protection solutions to the industry."

IDEMIA's ID&V solution is designed to ensure that individuals are who they claim to be, utilizing advanced document authentication with features such as digital tampering detection, document identification, and font anomaly analysis. The solution complies with the highest security standards, having been approved by the Kantara Initiative for compliance with NIST SP 800-63 rev. 3 Component Service at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

"We are proud to work with Kudelski IoT to bring secure, trusted identity verification to the automotive retail sector," said Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Public Security North America. "Our ID&V technology will provide Kudelski IoT with the ability to protect their customers from fraud, ensuring that every transaction is as secure as possible. We are eager to see the positive impact this solution will have on the industry."

To learn more about IDEMIA's Identity and Verification solutions, click here .

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services, and richly featured asset tracking systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit

.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA Public Security North America

(978) 808-7047

[email protected]

Christopher Schouten

Kudelski IoT

Senior Director Marketing

(480) 819-5781

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED