Where Tires Get Tested: Discount Tire Unveils Treadwell Research Park

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire pulled back the curtain on a multiyear effort to develop and upgrade Treadwell Research Park, the company's world-class tire testing and research and development center located in Pearsall, Texas, an hour south of San Antonio. Independent testing data collected at Treadwell Research Park helps power Treadwell , an objective tire guide that Discount Tire makes available to consumers online and company employees use in the national retailer's more than 1,200 stores.

Treadwell Research Park is home to 15 world class testing surfaces that help evaluate the tires' performance across multiple driving conditions.

900 acre Treadwell Research Park helps power Discount Tire's Treadwell tool

Drivers experience wet tire testing at Treadwell Research Park

"We want to be a consumer advocate and deliver the most inviting, easy, and safe experience for customers," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "Gaining and sharing knowledge through Treadwell, including the real-world data and state-of-the-art testing at Treadwell Research Park, is one way we can bring transparency to the tire buying experience and empower customers to make the best choice to meet their needs."



Treadwell provides personalized tire recommendations to consumers based on just a few simple inputs:



What vehicle an individual drives.

Where they drive (ZIP code). Their typical driving habits (highway, city streets, performance, etc.).

The proprietary Treadwell algorithm uses millions of data points from tire safety checks, historical weather records, and testing data gathered at Treadwell Research Park on new and worn tires to recommend the best tire option for a driver based on their preferences with price not weighed as a factor. Discount Tire, which does not manufacture any of the tires it sells, independently tests hundreds of new makes of tires each year, ensuring Treadwell is constantly improving.

"Investing tens of millions of dollars in the development and sustained operations of Treadwell Research Park should signal to the industry and consumers just how seriously we take our commitment to safety," said Dr. John Baldwin, chief product and technical officer at Discount Tire. "The world-class level of consistency we achieve in testing is providing valuable insights already helping the industry make better, safer tires - which ultimately benefits every driver."

Discount Tire purchased the facility in 2022 and regularly tests more than 100 days a year at Treadwell Research Park. The retailer also rents Treadwell Research Park to tire manufacturers who desire to test on the world-class and expertly maintained surfaces and to groups interested in holding events. Discount Tire contracts Smithers, a global leader in testing services, to operate day-to-day activities at Treadwell Research Park.

Recent enhancements at the 900-acre Treadwell Research Park campus include:



Upgrades to all 15 testing surfaces to exceed industry standards for texture and control variable consistency in tire testing. Testing is done on a variety of surfaces to help evaluate the tires' performance across multiple driving conditions, including on-road, off-road, noise, bumps, wet, and dry.

Implementation of an automated reverse osmosis water filtration system to deliver standardized water quality and accurate readings for wet handling tire testing and improved wet and mud off-road testing capabilities.

Level 3 EV charging stations to power Discount Tire's increased investments in tire testing for EV and hybrid vehicles.

Construction of three new buildings ranging from 4,500 to 6,000 square feet to be occupied or rented by automotive brands seeking regular access to testing at Treadwell Research Park. Expert equipment, machinery, and tools, including an electric road sweeper, rolling resistance testing machine, and a tire buffer machine, which allows Discount Tire to shave tires down to standard worn conditions to compare functionality and safety across the life of a tire.

"Treadwell Research Park and the Treadwell tool allow us to take what can feel like overwhelming complexity out of tire buying and put power into consumers' hands," said Michael Zuieback, executive chairman at Discount Tire.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit

