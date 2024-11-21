Techmer PM Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment To Environmental Stewardship And Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases significant achievements and future goals for sustainability.

CLINTON, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a leading materials design company, is proud to announce the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report. This comprehensive report underscores Techmer PM's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable innovation.

Key highlights of the 2024 Sustainability Report:



Integration of ACT and Establishment of Fiber Center: Techmer PM successfully integrated ACT into its organization and established the Fiber Center in Dalton, Georgia. This state-of-the-art facility includes a world-class manufacturing site and a technical center for faster prototyping and reduced waste generation by utilizing combined technologies to meet the increasing demands of the synthetic fibers market.

Acquisition of OptiColor: The acquisition of OptiColor has enhanced Techmer PM's capabilities and product offerings within the color and concentrate market with new sustainable technologies such as market-leading light diffusion chemistry for overhead lighting for power efficiency

Membership in CAMS Consortium: Techmer PM is the first materials supplier to be inducted into Purdue University's Composites Additive Manufacturing and Simulation (CAMS) Consortium. This collaboration drives sustainability in material sciences by uniting top-tier researchers, industry leaders, and academic institutions, bringing significant value to Techmer PM's customers and reducing the iteration time and material usage between ideation and final formulation.

Continuing to drive efficiencies in power, water, and waste-to-landfill usage in manufacturing

The latest in sustainable technologies for recycling, biobased and compostable resins, and high-temperature purge products. Knowledge Sharing and Market-Specific Events: Techmer PM remains committed to sharing its expertise through market-specific events such as Fibertech, Film Festival, and INVOKE. These events focus on the latest sustainable solutions and technologies tailored to bring together the entire supply chain, addressing business, technical, regulatory, and product issues. Leading authorities present the latest industry trends and advances.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in our sustainability journey,” said Mike McHenry, chief executive officer at Techmer PM.“Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects our core values and relentless pursuit of sustainability. We look forward to continuing our efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient world.”

Techmer PM remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing sustainability initiatives and setting ambitious goals for the future. The company is committed to transparency, ensuring stakeholders are always informed and involved in its progress.

“Our commitment to sustainability is not just about meeting regulatory requirements; it's about driving innovation and creating value for our customers and the environment,” said Kaan Serpersu, Director of Technology and Sustainability at Techmer PM.“We are excited to see the positive impact of our initiatives and the continued collaboration with our partners.”

Jon Rogers, vice president of global sales and marketing, said,“As we expand our global footprint, sustainability remains a key focus in our strategy. Our customers expect us to lead by example, and we are dedicated to delivering solutions that support their sustainability goals while driving business growth.”

As Techmer PM continues to lead the way in sustainable practices, the company looks forward to collaborating with partners, customers, and other stakeholders who share its vision for a more eco-conscious future.

To access the full 2024 Sustainability Report and learn more about Techmer PM's commitment to sustainability, please visit our website .

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its“Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at