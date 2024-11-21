ZIPS Car Wash Convostm Features Dylan Sampson Running Back For The University Of Tennessee

Dylan's Episode is as Explosive as his Performance on the Field, Showing off His Insightful Personality

KNOXVILLE,

Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash is back with episode 3 of Season 3 of "Car Wash

ConvosTM" today in its popular interview-based series featuring University of Tennessee star Running Back, Dylan Sampson. Returning ZIPS host and Volunteer Alum, Kenzie Couch, tackles questions like what he's learned living in Knoxville, how he was recruited to Tennessee and his superpower, if he could choose one. This season, student-athletes across the country are answering fan questions and rapid-fire questions all during a car wash at their local ZIPS.

Ride along with us as we ZIP through the ZIPS Car Wash Tunnel with Dylan Sampson, Running Back for the University of Tennessee and our Tennessee host Kenzie Couch as Dylan tells us why he chose Tennessee, the super-power he'd love to have, and his go to recipe.

Continue Reading

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on

YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca

Latacz, Chief

Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash:

"Dylan is smart, funny and very talented on and off the football field and we loved showing off his personality in his episode. ZIPS is proud to support the University of Tennessee and student-athletes like Dylan who are loyal to the Vol Nation and who are putting forth their best efforts on the field and in their academic pursuits."

Tennessee Volunteer fans can customize their car wash experience in the

new ZIPS mobile app . Click here to download and earn a free wash today. Fans can use Wash Code DYLAN06 in the ZIPS App for a $10 Pro Wash now until 12/10/24.

Who is Dylan

Sampson? Dylan leads the SEC and is tied for third nationally in rushing touch downs. He's described as an explosive, speedy running back with great playmaking ability in his third season at the University of Tennessee. Raised in Louisiana, Dylan expands on his roots and what he's learned living in Knoxville in his episode of "Car Wash ConvosTM."

CAREER HONORS



SEC Offensive Player of the Week (vs. Alabama, 10/21/24)

2024 Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List

2024 Doak Walker Award Watch List

2024 Preseason All-SEC Third Team (Athlon)

2024 Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

2023 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll SEC Freshman of the Week (at Vanderbilt, 11/28/22)

Dylan Sampson:

"'Car Wash ConvosTM' was really fun to film and I hope fans enjoy watching my episode. I'm proud to partner with ZIPS on this creative approach to NIL."

Car Wash ConvosTM

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash ConvosTM" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.



ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide,

operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry.

ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit



About

LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED