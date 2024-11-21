Regrow Ranked Number 110 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes Growth to Commitment to Building Resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regrow today announced it ranked number 110 on the Deloitte Fast 50 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

Regrow's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dr. Anastasia Volkova, credits the company's growth to its intense commitment to building resilience across the agrifood value chain. Regrow's science and facilitate regenerative agriculture, empowering farmers to adopt climate-smart practices and enabling the world's largest food companies to reduce scope 3 emissions and build supply chain stability. Volkova added,“Focusing on resilience –supply chain resilience, business resilience and environmental resilience – is the movement Regrow is building with our customers.”

She continued,“Regrow's first-of-its-kind data leads to more resilient crops, decreased supply chain risk and reduced impact on our environment. Our mission is a big one that impacts almost every region, every crop, and, most profoundly, our planet, and we're proud to see our technology fulfilling that mission at scale. We're grateful to be recognized by Deloitte for our contributions to driving collaboration in the global business of agriculture.”

“For 30 years, we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the tech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineber , Vice Chair, U.S. Technology Sector Leader, Deloitte.“Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in the performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simon , Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice.“This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners – it's an incredible time for innovation.”

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matter by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their futur . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

About Regrow

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today's leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow's rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow's Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company's list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the“Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see /abou to learn more about our global network of member firms.





CONTACT: Media Contact: Sarah-Beth Anders ...