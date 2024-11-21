Automatic Weapons Market Size To Hit USD 18.69 Billion By 2031, Coherent MI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automatic Weapons Size to Hit USD 18.69 Billion by 2031, Coherent MI According to Coherent MI, the global Automatic Weapons Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 18.69 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2024 to 2031. The growth of the Automatic Weapons Market is attributed to the rising demand for automatic weapons from defense forces across the globe. Modern armies are focusing on equipping their forces with technologically advanced weapons with high accuracy and firing capacity. This is boosting the demand for automatic weapons such as machine guns, assault rifles, light machine guns (LMGs), and automatic launchers. Moreover, increasing military spending by major economies such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia is promoting the development of new and advanced automatic weapons, thus fueling market growth. Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ Market Trends :

Adoption of 3D printing technology: Leading automatic weapons manufacturers are adopting 3D printing technology for developing lightweight weapons with complex design geometry that cannot be produced through conventional methods. For instance, in 2021, Defense Distributed, a Texas-based company, developed the first fully 3D printed automatic weapon called the FGC-9. Integration of robotics: There is a growing trend of integrating robotic technologies in automatic weapons to develop smart and autonomous weaponry. Weapon developers are focusing on designing intelligent automatic weapons capable of identifying threats, firing automatically with high precision, and communicating target details to human operators. Automatic Weapons Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $9.69 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $18.69 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Type, By Caliber, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Global Military Modernization Programs Focusing on Advanced Weaponry.

. Increasing Cross-Border Conflicts Fueling the Demand for Automatic Weapons. Restraints & Challenges . Stringent Government Regulations Restricting the Sale and Use of Automatic Weapons.

The automatic rifle segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the product segment, accounting for over 30% of the global automatic weapons market share. Automatic rifles offer selective fire capabilities and are lightweight compared to machine guns, making them highly popular among armed forces globally.

The fully automatic type weapons segment currently dominates the automatic weapons market owing to their widespread usage by defense forces worldwide. Fully automatic weapons allow continuous fire as long as the trigger is pressed and ammunition is available, offering effective suppressive fire capabilities.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @

Key Market Takeaways

The global automatic weapons market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by increasing defense spending of major economies and rising geopolitical tensions.

On the basis of product, the automatic rifle segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% of the market share due to their selective fire capabilities and lightweight compared to machine guns.

In terms of type, the fully automatic segment currently dominates the market owing to their widespread usage by defense forces worldwide for providing effective suppressive fire.

Based on caliber, the small caliber automatic weapons segment holds the largest share as they are light, compact, and portable, providing higher mobility to armed forces.

Regionally, North America holds the largest share in the automatic weapons market currently and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to heavy investments in defense research and new weapon procurements in the US.

Some of the major players operating in the global automatic weapons market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, FN Herstal, Heckler & Koch, Kalashnikov Concern, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Beretta, Colt's Manufacturing Company, SIG Sauer, Browning Arms Company, Smith & Wesson and Israel Weapon Industries. Increasing geopolitical tensions are expected to further drive new contracts for these players.

Ask For Customization @

Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation

By Product



Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Automatic Launchers

Automatic Canon Gatling Gun



By Type



Fully Automatic Semi Automatic

By Caliber



Small

Medium Large



By End-user



Land

Maritime Airborne



By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

Find Most Trending Related Reports:

The Space Economy Market size is expected to be valued at US$ US$ 518.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,110.84 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The Global Inboard Engines Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.62 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.01 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

CONTACT: Mr. Shah CoherentMI, U.S.: +1-650-918-5898 U.K: +44-020-8133-4027 Australia: +61-2-4786-0457 INDIA: +91-848-285-0837 Email: ... Website: