Delkin Doubles The Speed Of Their Advantage UHS-I SD V30 Cards With No Increase In Price

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1TB SD V30 UHS-I (DSAV31T)

New Advantage UHS-I SD V30 Cards Offer Enhanced Performance, Maintaining the Same Affordable Price

- Tony Diaz, Senior Product ManagerPOWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delkin Devices, a recognized leader in high-performance storage solutions and camera gear, is excited to unveil the upgraded Advantage UHS-I SD V30 cards. Available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB, these cards offer read speeds of up to 180MB/s and write speeds of up to 160MB/s. This significant boost in performance is driven by a new design that incorporates Double Data Rate (DDR) 200 technology. DDR technology transfers data on both the rising and falling edges of the clock signal, resulting in faster data transfer rates.Tailored to streamline workflows for photographers and content creators, the Advantage cards help minimize downtime, enabling users to get back to shooting more quickly. Their enhanced speeds and time-saving benefits are fully realized when paired with a DDR200-compatible reader, such as the Delkin Reader-55.Built for exceptional reliability in even the most demanding environments, the Advantage UHS-I SD V30 cards are waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof. This design guarantees reliable performance in a variety of shooting conditions, from on-location shoots and travel photography to professional video production."Our Advantage UHS-I SD V30 cards provide the perfect balance of speed, capacity, and durability that today's creatives depend on," says Tony Diaz, Sr. Product Manager at Delkin Devices. "These cards enable photographers and videographers to capture their vision without compromise."Best of all, these upgraded Advantage cards are available at the same price as the previous generation.Technical Specifications:. *Read Speed: Up to 180MB/s. *Write Speed: Up to 160MB/s. Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB. Durability: Resistant to water, x-rays, and shock*Speeds are based on internal testing with the Delkin Reader-55, and actual performance may vary based on device compatibility.All Delkin Devices cards are backed by our Lifetime Warranty, offering customers peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.These cards are available for purchase at Amazon, B&H Photo and Video, Yodobashi Camera (Japan), Wex Photo Video (U.K.) and various other global retailers.For more information, please visit Delkin Devices' website or contact Tony Diaz at ....ABOUT DELKIN DEVICES, INC.Delkin Devices' consumer group manufactures storage devices and digital accessories for the photography market. Delkin has been in business since 1986 and has offices located in both the U.S. and Europe.

Tony Diaz

Delkin Devices

+1 858-391-3079

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.