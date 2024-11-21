Laconic Announces Joseph Niciforo As Its New Chairman Of The Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Laconic Infrastructure Partners (Laconic ), today announced that Joseph Niciforo has been named as Laconic's new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Niciforo replaces Donald Morrison, Laconic's former Chairman of the Board. Mr. Morrison remains a member of Laconic's board of directors.

As a previous Chairman at HC Technologies and a veteran in the trading and hedge fund markets, Mr. Niciforo's experience will aid Laconic's as it works to innovate in the global carbon via its unique sovereign carbon offering, which, for the first time, makes possible sufficient trade volumes in carbon to enable the achievement of mankind's collective NetZero targets.

"I'm excited to work with an experienced team that has already accomplished so much," said Joseph Niciforo. "Laconic is using a capital markets-based solution to disrupt the global carbon market and drive much needed increases in transaction volume. In one single engagement with the Bolivian government, Laconic can facilitate the issuance of sovereign carbon securities that have the potential to almost double the voluntary carbon market's global volume last year."

"Joseph Niciforo is an esteemed leader who has become an invaluable voice of the Laconic Board since joining earlier this year," said Andrew Gilmour, Co-founder and CEO, Laconic. "I am extremely pleased to have Joe in the Chairman's seat as the company embarks on a rapid global growth initiative following the announcement of our landmark initial Sovereign Carbon transaction earlier this month."

Currently, Mr. Niciforo is a founding member of HC Private Investments and serves on the firm's investment committee. From 2007 to 2024, he was Chairman and CEO of HC Technologies, a principal trading firm focused on FX and global futures.

Prior to HC Technologies, Mr. Niciforo worked for Tudor Investment Corporation from 1987-2004. He became a partner in 1989 and served as the Managing Director-U.S. Fixed Income. Mr. Niciforo also served as a director on both the Chicago Board of Trade and the CME Group Boards for 15 years. Mr. Niciforo graduated from Georgetown University and Fordham University School of Law.

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments. Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, and Singapore. For more information, please visit .

Laconic and SADAR (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response), LUEI, and LUCID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

