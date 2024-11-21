(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON and SCHWETZINGEN, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluprynt, a leading provider of cutting-edge compliance and disclosure tools, and Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI), the premier authority on sustainability data for crypto-assets,

are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to advance sustainability and disclosure solutions. This collaboration will integrate advanced tools to streamline sustainability data sharing and ensure cost-efficient compliance with evolving regulatory standards, particularly in the European Union (EU). Together, Bluprynt and CCRI will further enhance their clients' ability to meet the disclosure requirements set forth by the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

As sustainability continues to be a focus for regulators and market participants, the joint effort will advance how companies manage and disclose sustainability data, integrating advanced analytics from CCRI into Bluprynt's powerful compliance platform.

Streamlining MiCA and Sustainability Data Disclosures in the EU

Under the European Union's MiCA framework, crypto-asset service providers are required to comply with stringent disclosure regulations, including providing detailed white papers and sustainability data. These regulatory changes were designed to increase transparency, reduce environmental impact, and ensure responsible growth within the blockchain sector. For companies engaged in the crypto-asset market, these new regulations mandate full disclosure of their operations, governance, risk management, and, crucially, sustainability metrics.

The MiCA regulation places emphasis on environmental sustainability, requiring companies to disclose relevant sustainability indicators related to the assets they issue or provide services for. This is particularly vital in the context of concerns over the carbon footprint of blockchain technology. As companies navigate the complexities of the MiCA requirements, the Bluprynt-CCRI partnership offers an innovative solution by integrating CCRI's sustainability data directly into Bluprynt's platform. This integration enables companies to seamlessly produce MiCA-compliant white papers while addressing the EU's focus on sustainable business practices, thus ensuring companies meet both regulatory and environmental benchmarks with ease.

Bluprynt's Work with Regulators: Pilots and Standards Development

Bluprynt has consistently been at the forefront of compliance automation, working closely with regulators to ensure that companies can meet their disclosure obligations efficiently. Earlier this year, Bluprynt completed the first ever pilot of a MiCA product in the European Union. The pilot simulation, conducted with the Bank of Lithuania, included the participation of E-Money Token (EMT) and Asset-Referenced Token (ART) stablecoin issuers, and ran for two weeks, beginning June 10, 2024.

In early October 2024, the company followed through

with the development of a sample Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL) taxonomy, creating the first complete front-to-end suite of MiCA completion tools.

CCRI's Expertise in Blockchain Sustainability Analytics

Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI) has established itself as a global leader in assessing the environmental impact of blockchain technology, providing rigorous analyses

for some of the world's most prominent blockchain networks. CCRI has played a pivotal role in helping the blockchain sector become more environmentally conscious by analyzing and publicizing the carbon footprints of major blockchains.

This includes research reports and dynamic data provision for various consensus mechanisms and assets. Leading token issuers, foundations, development teams, and crypto-asset service providers, regulators, as well as academic researchers all build on the data and methodologies provided by CCRI. .

The collaboration with Bluprynt will build on CCRI's existing expertise, ensuring that companies using both established and emerging blockchain networks can access accurate and up-to-date climate and environmental impact data. This data will be integrated into Bluprynt's compliance tools, allowing companies to meet their climate and environmental disclosure obligations.

Shared Vision for the Future

This partnership between Bluprynt and Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute marks a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to create a more sustainable, transparent, and compliant blockchain ecosystem. By leveraging the power of automation and cutting-edge data, this collaboration offers companies a comprehensive solution to meet the dual demands of regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship.

As regulatory frameworks like MiCA evolve and sustainability remains a top priority for both companies and investors, the Bluprynt-CCRI partnership is uniquely positioned to help firms navigate these evolving challenges. Together, Bluprynt and CCRI are committed to providing companies with the tools they need to operate responsibly, transparently, and in compliance with regulatory and environmental standards.

About Bluprynt

Bluprynt is a leading provider of compliance automation tools, specializing in the use of AI and blockchain technology to streamline regulatory processes. The company's flagship platform automates document generation, ensures compliance with complex regulatory frameworks, like MiCA, and leverages blockchain to enhance transparency and security. With a growing portfolio of clients and collaborative regulatory partnerships, Bluprynt is at the forefront of the compliance technology revolution.

For more information, please visit bluprynt or email [email protected] .

About Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI)

CCRI – Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute – is a research-driven company providing data on sustainability aspects of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and other technologies. The interdisciplinary team has built a multi-year research track record with a specific focus on cryptocurrencies and their sustainability impacts. CCRI uses the most up-to-date data sources as well as methods based on formerly peer-reviewed studies published in renowned scientific journals. CCRI provides insights that help their clients to understand and manage crypto-related environmental impact exposure.

For more information, please visit:

