Atomicwork Launches Agentic Service Management To Unlock Enterprise IT Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicwork, the leading modern service management provider, announced the release of its agentic service management today. Designed to transform how organizations provide, manage, and support enterprise IT services, the platform enables IT teams to offload their routine IT operations to Atomicwork AI Agents, allowing service teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business value.

This launch addresses a critical challenge in ITSM (IT Service Management): the effort that goes into balancing repetitive tasks, routine processes, and the growing complexity of managing workflows with legacy service management solutions. While legacy ITSM tools provide process management for IT teams, they lack intelligent workflow automation due to pre-defined rules and are not dynamic enough to handle nuances.

Atomicwork's AI Agents, purpose-built for enterprise IT teams, address this by being context-aware, analyzing multiple data sources in real time and performing tasks across enterprise apps when required.



End users can use

Atomicwork in the flow of their work from Microsoft Teams or Slack . A marketer can request a password reset, a designer can ask for access to Figma, and a sales rep can relay questions during a prospect call - all in one place. The AI Agent then makes a call to tools like Okta and Microsoft Sharepoint to fetch the information or perform the task to accelerate productivity.

"Today's IT teams are overburdened with a sprawl of workplace technology and process-heavy workflows with low automation and high human overhead," said Vijay Rayapati, CEO of Atomicwork. "Our agentic service management platform represents a paradigm shift with AI agents, with minimum training or supervision, taking over not just routine tasks but also complex business workflows with built-in enterprise knowledge graph and employee context."

Atomicwork's AI Agents handle frequent enterprise service use cases, such as asking clarifying questions to employees to get the complete context, improving automation, troubleshooting common issues, and planning and execution. If a major system outage impacts multiple employees, Atomicwork clusters related incidents and alerts IT, so they can perform root cause analysis (RCA) to quickly restore critical business services.

The Atomicwork Agentic Service Management solution includes:

– Supports enterprise information discovery, with guardrails and security controls built in to reduce manual intervention by service teams.– Enables faster employee service by setting the priority and intelligently routing tickets to the right team in case a ticket is required.– Troubleshoots and identifies patterns of high-impact incidents in the IT ecosystem, improving the time to resolution (TTR) to minimize business disruption.– Integrates with Enterprise SaaS applications and IT solutions to perform frequent tasks like password reset to software access provisioning.

"The future of IT lies in intelligent reasoning, planning, and automation that goes beyond traditional RPA," noted Kiran Darisi, CTO of Atomicwork. "Large Language Models have improved drastically at multi-step reasoning in the last 12 months, and function calling has matured for agentic automation. Our ensemble AI design and modern service management architecture enabled us to build a unified platform that meets enterprise IT needs," he added.

Early adopters of Atomicwork's agentic service management have reported significant operational efficiency and productivity improvements to support their business growth needs.

"The ROI on deploying Atomicwork's AI platform across our teams has been incredible," reported Chad Ghosn, CIO of Ammex Corp . "Unlike our previous solution, Atomicwork allows us to maintain our IT service team without adding a single headcount in six months while supporting business growth. It handles increasingly complex queries that used to interrupt our IT and Finance teams, and provides our CEO with real-time updates on shipments and orders - questions that normally require a phone call, email, or a meeting, disrupting someone's day."

For more information, visit atomicwork .com/agentic-service-management .

About Atomicwork

Atomicwork

is the leading modern service management solution, empowering IT teams to automate employee support and IT service management. The AI-powered platform seamlessly integrates with existing enterprise applications, internal processes, and business operations to deliver modern ITSM and ESM and help businesses operate faster and scale better.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Atomicwork also has offices in India and Singapore.

