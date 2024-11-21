(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions November 21, 2024 at 5.45 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Stavelin Holding AS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Stavelin Holding AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Svein Stavelin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 85767/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-11-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27000 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
(2): Volume: 667 Unit price: 0.318 EUR
(3): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
(4): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
(5): Volume: 833 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
(6): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
(7): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.319 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.31899 EUR
Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group's net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group's parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website:
