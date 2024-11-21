

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share by end user in 2023

In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share by end user in the global single-use bioreactors market. The growth in this market can be attributed to rising R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and the increased production of biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, the widespread use of SUBs among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across established and developed markets, such as North America and Europe, and the rising approvals of biologics and biosimilars in these regions are the major factors supporting the growth of this end-user segment.

The US has continued to dominate the single-use bioreactors market during the forecast period of 2024-2029

The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. Pharmaceutical companies in the US are actively participating in developing biologics and biosimilars and increasingly utilizing single-use bioreactors, which offers less turnaround time, has low installation costs, and is energy-efficient. These factors support the growth of the US single-use bioreactors market. Furthermore, the expiry of many biologics contributes to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in the US. The US accounts for the highest number of patents due for expiration.

Several strategies are being undertaken by pharmaceutical companies in the US, such as the development of biosimilars, new formulations for patented drugs, new routes of administration for known drugs, and combinations for extending drug commercial lifecycles, which will result in an increase in biopharmaceutical R&D and new generations of biologic medicines. As single-use bioreactors are associated with a low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D is expected to increase. These factors are supporting the growth of the single-use bioreactors market in the country.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the single-use bioreactors market by product (single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use assemblies, and other products), by type (stirred-tank single-use bioreactors, wave-induced single-use bioreactors, bubble-column single-use bioreactors, and other single-use bioreactors), by molecule type (monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, therapeutic proteins & peptides, stem cells, and cell & gene therapy), by cell type (mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells), by application (bioproduction, process development, and research & development (R&D)), by end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations (CROs & CMOs), and academic & research institutes) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the single-use bioreactors market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, solutions, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the single-use bioreactors market.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:



Sartorius AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Avantor, Inc. (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Entegris (US)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

TECNIC Bioprocess Equipment Manufacturing (Spain)

FUJIMORI KOGYO CO. LTD. (Japan)

Kuhner AG (Switzerland)

OmniBRx Biotechnologies (India)

New Horizon Biotechnology, Inc. (US)

PBS Biotech, Inc. (US)

bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany)

ABEC, Inc. (US)

Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd. (US)

Distek, Inc. (US)

SATAKE MultiMix Corporation (Japan)

Cell Culture Company, LLC (US)

Micro Digital Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Celltainer Biotech B.V. (Netherlands)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

G&G Technologies, Inc. (US)

PharmNXT Biotech (India) Tofflon Life Science Co. Ltd. (China)

