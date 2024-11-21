For The Second Consecutive Year, Legendary Supply Chain Ranks On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM At #93

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attributes 1342% Revenue Growth to innovating practical solutions with a dedication to customer satisfaction.

- Rob Steele, CGO GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary today announced it ranked number No. 93 on the Deloitte Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Legendary Supply Chain grew 1342% during this period.Legendary Supply Chain's chief growth officer, Rob Steele, credits his team's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction with the company's 1342% revenue growth. He said, "Making the Deloitte Fast 500 for the second year in a row is a testament to the grit, talent, and relentless drive of our team. At Legendary Supply Chain, we don't just aim high - we execute. This recognition reflects our commitment to rolling up our sleeves, tackling challenges head-on, and delivering real, measurable results for our customers.”“For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte.“Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice.“This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation.”Legendary Supply Chain previously ranked 194th as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023. This continued pattern of growth reflects an exciting period of innovation and development within the company. As we continue to scale our operations, we are dedicated to maintaining a dedication to concierge customer service and practical solutions.Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.About Legendary Supply ChainLegendary Supply Chain provides an all-in-one supply chain management solution, built natively on Salesforce, to empower service and distribution organizations with cutting-edge tools. Supply Chain offers a wide range of features, including warehouse management, order management, logistics, purchasing, and more. By managing these areas within a single database, businesses can achieve greater visibility, efficiency, and control over their supply chain processes, all while leveraging the scalability and security of Salesforce's ecosystem.About DeloitteDeloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

