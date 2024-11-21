Activtrak Ranked No. 468 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

223% revenue growth attributed to high demand for workforce intelligence and optimization

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ActivTrak today announced it is No. 468 on the

Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. This is

ActivTrak's fifth consecutive year on the Deloitte Fast 500, with a growth rate of 223%.

ActivTrak CEO Heidi Farris credits the company's growth to rising demand for workforce intelligence as companies seek more ways to optimize workforce productivity and associated business outcomes. "The pressure on business leaders has never been greater to ensure people, processes and technology are aligned to streamline workflows and maximize performance. We're proud to be the workforce analytics platform of choice, helping more than 9,500

customers around the world achieve those goals."

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the

fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said

Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."



About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About

ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit:

.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an

impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they

build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at

.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities.

to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE ActivTrak

