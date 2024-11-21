Glia Ranked Number 333 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company demonstrates 351% revenue growth, underscoring commitment to continuous service innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced it has ranked 333 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Glia grew 351% during this period, joining the list for the 5th year in a row.

This dynamic growth is powered by Glia's Unified Interaction Management (UIM) technology that is reimagining how financial services companies interact with their customers in today's always-on, digital-first world. The UIM platform fully integrates phone and digital capabilities with AI-powered automation under Glia's ChannelLess® architecture. This zero-gravity service approach breaks free from the limitations of legacy contact center solutions. Financial institutions can now provide truly seamless customer experiences with AI in every interaction and they gain revolutionary access to contact center data.

"Customer interactions have the power to make or break loyalty, driving banks and credit unions to reimagine how they can better meet the needs of the modern consumer. With our technology, hundreds of financial services organizations are optimizing the customer experience by delivering the right interaction at the right time, strengthening both customer and agent satisfaction and operational efficiencies. We are proud to be recognized as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the fifth year in a row," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia.



This recognition comes on the heels of significant momentum for Glia. The company recently launched an AI-powered call center solution built specifically for insurance companies and released new Responsible AI tools, including a suite of capabilities that offer a new way for institutions to view contact center performance management. Glia also recently hosted its annual industry event, Interact 2024 , where nearly 500 financial services companies, strategic partners and industry leaders came together to shape the future of customer interactions. At the event, Glia announced the winners of its inaugural Catalyst Awards , celebrating five financial services companies that are successfully redefining how they interact with customers.

Glia is empowering over 500 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to deliver seamless service interactions and drive meaningful impact and success. As a result, Glia has been named as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company for the fifth consecutive year.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Glia



Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management-redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.



Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM company for the fifth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia .



About Deloitte



Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see

to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Glia

