Anoto Pre-Orders For New ‘Livepen’ In US & Canada Exceed Past Launches

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 21 November 2024 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (”Anoto”) announces it is taking pre-orders in the US and Canada for 'LivePen' – its first new product in over 2 years. Pre-orders started on Nov 15 and LivePen will start in both markets from Nov 29. Ahead of this week's Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, LivePen pre-orders are currently trading 85% up versus Echo II pre-orders.

LivePen is the lightest, thinnest, most streamlined pen we've ever designed and together with the new LivePen app and our A5 notebooks, whatever you write or draw in ink on paper in the real world is instantly captured for you to share on your phone.

LivePen comes with free access to the new LivePen app (available Nov 29), which has been completely overhauled with a new user interface. The app provides users with a much simpler set up and pairing process; delivers more powerful and accurate transcription powered by artificial intelligence; automatically saves and backs up your notes; and has super easy search and content sharing capabilities.

Mats Karlsson, CEO, says“LivePen is the first product launch on our new journey. It's the thinnest pen we've designed and together with the new LivePen app it offers users a really slick handwriting, transcription and drawing experience. The new app interface is a big step forward in“customer first” thinking which we'll keep iterating and improving with version updates. By bundling LivePen with the LivePen app and a set of four A5 notepads for just $49.99, we're offering the most affordable digital pen experience, making it the perfect gift for Christmas. We're excited to see what our US and Canadian customers make of it.”





About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

