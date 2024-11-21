Ageagle Aerial Systems Appoints Adrienne Anderson As Interim Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and verticals, announces the appointment of Adrienne Anderson as Interim Chief Officer effective November 14, 2024.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented,“Adrienne possesses an impressive track record of financial stewardship and strategic vision, bringing a wealth of public sector experience that will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation while safeguarding company assets. Her commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability will be instrumental as we strive to enhance our market position and deliver on our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”

Adrienne Anderson, CPA, is a seasoned financial executive with deep experience in preparing financial statement audits under Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) auditing standards for SEC reporting companies. As founder and owner of Anderson Accounting and Consulting, LLC, Adrienne has focused on assisting public companies with financial reporting, SEC filings, technical accounting matters, complex debt and equity transactions, and creating efficiencies in the financial reporting and external audit processes. Ms. Anderson is currently serving as interim CFO of a Nasdaq listed public company, specializing in the treatment of wastewater since January 2024. Previous leadership roles include audit partner at a PCAOB registered public accounting firm located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where she focused her practice on accounting, auditing, attest and review services, specializing in working with emerging growth and high growth technology, manufacturers, distributors and service companies, as well as government contractors, both SEC registrants and private companies. Additionally, she was a partner with WithumSmith+Brown, a large regional CPA firm, and Audit Committee Chair of a Nasdaq listed company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Ms. Anderson earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University and is a certified public accountant licensed in Florida and Illinois.

Ms. Anderson commented,“I am grateful to join AgEagle at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. I look forward to enhancing our financial health and strategic direction to ensure our fiscal policies align with our long-term vision and meet the expectations of our stakeholders. Together, we will build on AgEagle's strong foundation and capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead to build sustainable growth.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts

Investor Relations:

Email : ...

Media:

Email: ...