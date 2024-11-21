Levitate Ranked 195Th Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate today announced it ranked 195th on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023 and Levitate grew 595% during this period.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from Deloitte and be recognized alongside so many of the world's most innovative companies," said Pete Harvey, Levitate's chief financial officer. "Our growth as a company reflects the passion of our employees, the loyalty of our 6500+ customers, and the growing importance for relationship-based businesses to cultivate an online presence."

Levitate, which started as a keep in touch tool that would help businesses remember key facts about their clients, has evolved into a full platform of marketing tools tailored for the unique needs of small businesses across several verticals, where the underlying theme is the same: build stronger relationships, create happier clients, improve online reputation, and ultimately, drive long-term business success.

Placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the latest in the string of growth and workplace-related recognition Levitate has garnered in 2024. Earlier this year, Levitate was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for the second year in a row, named a winner of the NC Tech Awards' Great Tech Places to Work, and also received numerous designations from the National Culture Excellence Awards, including Top Purpose & Values, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, Innovation and Leadership.

About Levitate

Founded in 2017, Levitate is more than just a software platform – it's a catalyst for building authentic relationships. Levitate's Happiness Platform equips relationship-based businesses with the tools and coaching to cultivate meaningful interactions with clients, donors, referral sources, and prospects. Levitate allows customers to send tailored emails at scale, post to social media, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys & event invitations, generate & manage reviews, schedule meetings, send handwritten cards, remember key facts about their contacts, manage their website and blog, and more. For more information about Levitate, visit levitate .

About Deloitte

