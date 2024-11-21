Man Who Called Exact Results For The 2024 Election Issues New Prediction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former advisor to the CIA Jim Rickards shares insights on how the new administration will reshape America's path forward

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following his accurate prediction of Donald Trump's 312-226 electoral victory in the recent 2024 election, Jim Rickards, a Paradigm Press author, renowned economist and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House, is unveiling his new prediction on the future of America. Known for his precise forecasts of Trump's 2016 win, the crisis of 2020, and Biden's exit from the 2024 race, Rickards now turns his focus to Trump's anticipated policy agenda, which he believes could transform America's energy independence and economic trajectory.







“With the 2025 inauguration on the horizon, America stands at a pivotal moment,” Rickards states. ' Trump's 'Project Independence could replace the current administration's 'green energy' policies with a revolutionary nuclear solution that powers the nation with zero pollution, increased energy security, and unprecedented economic growth. This is a monumental shift that could fortify America's independence and prosperity for generations.”

Key Points of Jim Rickards' Urgent Insights:

Revolutionary Energy Initiative : Rickards foresees Trump's“Project Independence” centering on a breakthrough nuclear technology known as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). These new, safer reactors, Rickards says, could generate long-term, reliable energy for the U.S., helping to solve the“manufactured energy crisis” and eliminate reliance on foreign energy sources.

Regulatory Transformation for Rapid Deployment: Rickards anticipates that Trump will reform the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to streamline nuclear technology approvals, ensuring a faster rollout of SMRs. This policy could establish nuclear energy as the backbone of America's energy strategy, drastically reducing the risks associated with grid failures and energy shortages.

Proven Track Record: Rickards' History of Accurate Predictions

With over four decades of experience on Wall Street and in government advisory roles, Rickards has a remarkable history of accurate predictions. Highlights of his track record include:



Forecasting Trump's 2024 victory , including an accurate electoral count of 312-226.

Predicting Trump's 2016 win against prevailing polls and expert consensus.

Foreseeing the COVID-19 pandemic well before it unfolded as a global crisis. Predicting Biden's exit from the 2024 presidential race , another call that proved accurate.

A Plan for America's Energy Future and Economic Security

Rickards outlines several reasons why the shift to nuclear energy under Trump's leadership could profoundly impact the U.S. economy:

Eliminating Dependency on Foreign Energy : Rickards argues that nuclear-powered SMRs will make America energy-independent, reducing reliance on foreign oil and gas imports and insulating the economy from geopolitical instability.

Stable Energy Supply : Unlike solar and wind energy, which are subject to natural conditions, SMRs can deliver reliable, continuous power. Rickards believes that Trump's energy plan will avoid the frequent blackouts and grid failures seen under current energy policies.

Massive Economic Growth : With increased energy security and lowered production costs, Rickards anticipates significant economic expansion in manufacturing, technology, and other industries that rely on a stable energy supply.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a distinguished lawyer, economist, and investment banker with decades of experience in international finance and high-level government advisory roles. Throughout his career, he has advised the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and other top U.S. institutions. A bestselling author on economic policy and financial markets, Rickards is widely respected for his accurate predictions, including the 2008 Great Recession, Trump's 2016 and 2024 wins, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, he warns that“Project Independence” could be the most transformative policy in decades.

