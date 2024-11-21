Elon Musk Drops Bombshell, Claims Jeff Bezos Predicted Donald Trump's Loss And Told People To Sell Tesla & Spacex Stocks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, in a surprising post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (November 21), revealed a conversation he allegedly overheard at Mar-a-Lago. He said founder Jeff Bezos was reportedly telling everyone that Donald would lose the election. According to Musk, Bezos suggested that everyone should sell their Tesla and SpaceX in anticipation of Trump's defeat.

Musk did not elaborate further on who was present during the conversation or provide additional context.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk wrote in the post on X.





Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post and the aerospace company Blue Origin , has not yet commented publicly on Musk's claim.

This revelation comes amid heightened tensions in the business world, with Musk and Bezos often being at odds due to their competing ventures in technology, space exploration, and media.

The alleged remark could further fuel the ongoing rivalry between the two tech titans, particularly in light of Trump's political comeback.

Bezos' support for Trump's victory

Following Trump 's eventual victory in the 2024 election, Bezos congratulated the former president on a "decisive victory" and an "extraordinary political comeback." In a post on X on November 6, Bezos wished Trump success in leading and uniting the country. "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love," he said in the post.