Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Named To 2024 'Raleigh's Best' List For Personal Injury And Workers' Comp Law By News & Observer

Injury firm has been helping people hurt in Raleigh since 1997.*

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is honored on the 2024 'Raleigh's Best' list for both personal injury law and workers' compensation law. The acclaimed list from "The News & Observer"

recognizes "the best businesses, organizations and people" in the Raleigh area as chosen by voters.*

The firm has provided compassionate representation for people navigating personal injury and workers' compensation cases since it opened its doors 27+ years ago. Last year alone, the firm recovered over $225 million total for more than 5,000 clients.**

"Being named to this list is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to justice and the Raleigh community,"

said James S. Farrin, firm President and Founder. "We are honored to stand by our clients during their most challenging times."

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin has received several other prestigious awards this year. Among them, the firm was selected to the 2024 'Best Law Firms' list by "Best Lawyers in America" for the ninth consecutive year and to the 2024 'Best Companies to Work For' list among law firms by "U.S. News and World Report."* Locally, the firm was also chosen for a 2024 'Fast 50 Award' by the "Triangle Business Journal."*

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S.

Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC

27701

1-866-900-7078



Offices in

Durham

(main),

Raleigh,

Charlotte,

Greensboro, NC, and

Greenville, SC. Attorney

Michael Shepherd: 555 S.

Mangum Street, Suite 800,

Durham, NC

*'Raleigh's Best' standards of inclusion: votedraleighsbest. 'Best Law Firms' standards of inclusion:

bestlawyers. 'Fast 50' standards of inclusion: bizjournals.

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately

