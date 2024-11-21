عربي


Results Of Refinancing - Totalkredit A/S


11/21/2024 10:16:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen and the Press

Results of refinancing

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 January 2025.
The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan in DKK, the interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(April 2026)
DKK 		ARMs funded by 3Y SDO
(January 2028)
DKK 		ARMs funded by 5Y SDO
(January 2030)
DKK
Cash rate 2.44% 2.29% 2.43%

For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan in EUR, the interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:

ARMs funded by 1Y SDO
(January 2026)
EUR 		ARMs funded by 3Y SDO
(January 2028)
EUR
Cash rate 3.06% 2.64%

For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to

Enquiries may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 10 14 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment

  • Results refinancing UK

