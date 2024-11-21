(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21 NOVEMBER 2024

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

A copy of Northern 3 VCT PLC's unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 September 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

A copy of the report is also available on the Mercia website at

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.