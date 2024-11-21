Date
11/21/2024 10:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21 NOVEMBER 2024
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
A copy of Northern Venture Trust PLC's unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 September 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
A copy of the report is also available on the Mercia website at
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108911535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.