Westland Insurance Unveils Guide To Combat Rising Identity Theft

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity theft is a rapidly growing threat to individuals and families in Canada. In response, Westland Insurance has doubled down its efforts to educate consumers by publishing a guide to Understanding and Preventing Identity Theft , which offers practical advice on protecting yourself from various forms of identity theft, including fraud and medical identity theft.

The guide highlights several key items for consideration, including:



The power of essential security measures, such as using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, securing personal devices, and more

How to spot the signs of identity theft What to do if your identity is compromised, including how to report to authorities and how to contact credit bureaus

The guide also outlines Westland's partnership with BOXX to offer comprehensive personal cyber insurance, which includes credit monitoring, identity restoration services, and protection against data breaches and cyber-attacks, aiming to mitigate financial losses and provide peace of mind.

Westland Insurance encourages everyone to take proactive steps to protect their identity and is committed to offering solutions to protect individuals and families from the evolving threats of the digital age. With a focus on client education and tailored coverage options, Westland Insurance is your trusted partner in safeguarding your identity.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial , personal , employee benefits , farm , and specialty insurance segments . Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities . For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca .

