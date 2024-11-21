Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Security was estimated at US$34.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$112.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the IoT security market is driven by several factors, including the increasing number of connected devices, the rising threat of cyberattacks, and the growing importance of regulatory compliance. As the IoT ecosystem expands, businesses are facing greater risks from data breaches and network vulnerabilities, fueling demand for robust security solutions.

Additionally, regulatory frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are pushing organizations to implement IoT security measures to ensure compliance. The integration of AI and blockchain into IoT security solutions is further driving market growth by enabling more sophisticated threat detection and prevention capabilities.

How Is Internet of Things (IoT) Security Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges?

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market is becoming increasingly critical as the number of connected devices grows exponentially. IoT devices, from smart home gadgets to industrial equipment, are often vulnerable to cyberattacks due to their limited computing power and security features. As a result, ensuring robust security protocols for IoT ecosystems is paramount to prevent data breaches, device manipulation, and network vulnerabilities. IoT security solutions involve securing device authentication, encryption of data in transit, and monitoring for abnormal network behavior. Businesses and consumers alike are turning to IoT security measures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure the integrity of their connected devices.

What Technological Innovations Are Enhancing IoT Security?

Technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and edge computing are significantly improving IoT security solutions. AI-driven cybersecurity tools can analyze vast amounts of data to detect patterns and anomalies that indicate potential threats. Blockchain technology is being used to create secure, tamper-proof records of device transactions, ensuring the integrity of IoT communications. Edge computing is enabling real-time security measures by processing data closer to the device, reducing latency and allowing for faster threat detection and mitigation. These innovations are making IoT security solutions more proactive, scalable, and capable of addressing the growing complexity of IoT networks.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market such as Arm Holdings, AT&T, Inc., Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DigiCert Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$71.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.0%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 19.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $9.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.1% CAGR to reach $17.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

