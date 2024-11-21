(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) (“Zeta”).

On November 13, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that Zeta has been engaging in deceptive data collection practices. Specifically, the report alleged that“Zeta has quietly spun up its own of consent farms i.e., sham websites that hoodwink millions of consumers each month into handing their data over to Zeta under false pretenses, baited by job applications, stimulus money, or other rewards that simply do not exist.”

On this news, Zeta's common stock price fell $10.48 per share, or 37.14%, to close at $17.74 per share on November 13, 2024.

Text>

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP , please visit .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">...

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.