TRREB Releases Report: "Breaking The Backlog: Restoring Fairness And Justice To Ontario’S Landlord And Tenant Board”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Board (TRREB) launches a new report, "Breaking the Backlog: Restoring Fairness and Justice to Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board", highlighting urgent reforms needed at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) that addresses significant delays and inefficiencies in the system. TRREB's report makes 10 recommendations to the province to strengthen public confidence in the LTB by streamlining its operations and providing better service to both tenants and landlords.

“Ontario is facing a affordability crisis and a real shortage of rental housing,” said Jennifer Pearce, TRREB President.“The province is taking important steps to improve the operations of the LTB, but further action is needed. We must fix the problems at the LTB to give landlords more confidence to bring rental units to market and support tenants,” Pearce added.

With over 53,000 cases unresolved, according to an Ombudsman Ontario investigation, Ontario's LTB backlog is creating prolonged hardships for both landlords and tenants. These delays undermine confidence in the province's ability to provide fair and timely access to justice. TRREB's report outlines key recommendations that will enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the LTB, including:



Reinstating In-Person Hearings : Providing multiple options for hearings to accommodate all stakeholders.

Strengthening Technological Infrastructure : Ensuring that digital platforms used by the LTB are reliable and accessible. Enforcing Stricter Timelines : Mandating that hearings and decisions at the LTB are made before the termination date of a tenancy.



"With a major backlog of cases at the LTB, we see an urgent need for meaningful reform that ensures fair and swift resolutions for landlords and tenants alike," said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO. "Our recommendations are designed to improve access to justice and restore public confidence in the LTB's operations."

As part of the province's Fall 2024 Red Tape Reduction package, released yesterday, the government signaled its intention to act on two of TRREB's Breaking the Backlog's recommendations – allowing the LTB to overlook small mistakes in applications and streamlining the reassignment of cases to new adjudicators.

“TRREB has long been a champion of reform at the LTB to make the tribunal more efficient for both rental property owners and tenants,” said DiMichele.“We're proud to be working with Minister Downey and his team on the latest round of reforms to the LTB.”

Read the report and TRREB's recommendations now .

