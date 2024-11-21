Dr. Galina, ND. Recognized With The 2024 Healthcare Impact Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Galina Mironova, NDCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Top Docs Podcast today announced that Dr. Galina Mironova has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2024. The 2024 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and a national level. When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, they are helping their patients and helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.Lori Werner, Founder of the Top Docs Podcast, says,“We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2024 Healthcare Impact Award. The Top Docs Podcast is built on the belief that medical professionals are the world's heartbeat in many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute uniquely.”Werner continues,“Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. Patients need to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert, and our 2024 award winners have shown themselves as leaders in their field.”Dr. Galina has demonstrated exceptional dedication to her patients' well-being throughout her career. Her approach to naturopathic medicine and PCOS combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with her patients, she ensures they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health."Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am grateful for this recognition," said Dr. Galina. "My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education. By fostering a collaborative environment and providing them with the knowledge they need, I believe we can make a lasting impact on their lives and the community as a whole."Dr. Galina's dedication to patient education extends beyond the walls of her practice. She has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars and workshops to raise awareness about women's health conditions. By sharing her expertise with healthcare professionals and the general public, she has contributed significantly to the overall well-being of women in Chicago and beyond.For media inquiries or to learn more about Dr. Galina and her practice, one can contact:224-300-4886About Dr. Galina:Dr. Galina Mironova (Mahlis), ND, graduated from the University of Bridgeport College of Naturopathic Medicine in Connecticut, where she received her Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. The four-year medical program included intensive classroom instruction along with 1200+ hours of in-residence clinical training, a medical internship at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT, and numerous private practice internships with top professionals in the fields of Naturopathic, Allopathic, and Integrative Medicine. She received her bachelor's degree in psychology and completed pre-medical coursework at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.About the Healthcare Impact Award:The Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and positively impact their local community and beyond. It celebrates individuals who go beyond the call of duty to enhance patient care and promote health education. The award aims to honor healthcare professionals who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and inspire others in the medical field.

