ID Tech Media Platform Welcomes A New Era Of Identity Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FindBiometrics, a leading news for the biometrics and digital identity industry, is now ID Tech-a refreshed brand identity that reflects the beginning of a new era in the identity space.

For over twenty years, FindBiometrics has tracked the rapid evolution of various biometric technologies through news coverage, interviews, analysis, and more. Over time, the platform became a hub for thought leadership, offering a stage from which business executives, officials, analysts, and other influential figures could lead conversations spanning the essential topics facing the industry.

In more recent years, FindBiometrics' senior editorial staff have watched the biometrics and digital identity industry enter a new phase of maturity. Technologies like face and fingerprint recognition have become mainstream, while the scope of identity tech has expanded to integrate new developments in areas like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital ID.

Editor in Chief Alex Perala and Communications Director Tony Bitzionis, who stepped into senior management roles in the spring of 2024, realized that the identity technology space now demands a more expansive frame of thinking.

“In our news coverage and through our in-depth conversations on the ID Talk podcast, Tony and I have increasingly observed the connections between different segments of the tech sector that are involved in digital identity,” Alex said.“Biometrics will continue to be at the heart of it, but identity tech is a much bigger space now, and a much bigger deal-economically, culturally, and politically. Our platform is looking at that big picture, and our new name reflects that.”

“In just the past few years alone, we've seen tremendous advancement, both in technological innovation and adoption,” added Tony.“And the interconnections across the identity tech space keep growing. AI, cryptography, mobile driver's licenses, computer vision-all of these areas are intersecting across the digital identity industry. It's a really exciting time for everyone working in this space, including us.”

ID Tech is now publishing news, analysis, and other media content at . The editorial team is also developing new content programs and exploring strategic partnerships that will bring identity tech news and thought leadership to a wider audience. The affiliated ID Talk podcast, meanwhile, will continue to publish insightful interviews and conversations under its own name.

The ID Tech team wishes to sincerely thank the industry leaders who share its vision of an expanded news media platform for the identity tech industry, and agreed to become Founding Partners in support of it: Anonybit, AuthenticID, FaceTec, HID, Neurotechnology, and TECH5.

To learn more about how you can help shape the conversation around identity technology, get in touch via email: ...

Media Contact: ...

Editorial: ...

Tony Bitzionis

ID Tech

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.