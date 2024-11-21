Info-Tech LIVE Goes Global In 2025: Premier IT Conference Expands With Events In Australia, EMEA, And North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech Research Group has announced the global expansion of its flagship event, Info-Tech LIVE, with new events set for Australia in March 2025, Las Vegas in June 2025, and the EMEA region in fall 2025. In addition to its growing international reach, Info-Tech LIVE will also feature new events across North America, with other locations and event formats to be announced in the coming months.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the international expansion of its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE, in 2025. For the first time, Info-Tech LIVE events will be hosted in multiple locations, starting with Brisbane, Australia, March 18-19, 2025, followed by Las Vegas, Nevada, June 10-13, 2025, and the EMEA region in fall 2025.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced the global expansion of its flagship event, Info-Tech LIVE, with new events set for Australia in March 2025, Las Vegas in June 2025, and the EMEA region in fall 2025. In addition to its growing international reach, Info-Tech LIVE will also feature new events across North America, with other locations and event formats to be announced in the coming months. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Continue Reading

With these events, Info-Tech LIVE will reach a broader global audience, delivering actionable insights and research that IT leaders, professionals, and industry experts have come to expect. The move to offer the popular event in more locations is driven by the success of previous conferences and reflects the growing demand for region-specific insights and strategies from Info-Tech's expert analysts.

"Our goal with Info-Tech LIVE has always been to push boundaries and equip IT leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "By expanding globally in 2025, we're offering more IT professionals the opportunity to engage directly with our experts and take away insights that are tailored to their unique regional challenges."



Attendees of Info-Tech LIVE conferences can expect an agenda filled with industry keynotes, interactive sessions, and hands-on workshops that focus on the most critical topics shaping the future of IT. These events will offer unparalleled networking opportunities, one-on-one sessions with Info-Tech's analysts and experts, and exclusive insights into the research and trends driving the industry forward.

Exhibitors and media are invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE. The firm's conferences provide a unique platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. Journalists, podcasters, and influencers will have access to exclusive content, research, and interviews with industry leaders.

Media professionals looking to apply for media passes can contact [email protected] . For organizations interested in more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please visit Info-Tech's events page

or contact [email protected] .

Further details on the event theme, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on

LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company

for HR research and advisory services

and

SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.



Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED