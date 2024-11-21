MADD Encourages Drivers To Plan Ahead As Impaired Driving Crashes Are Expected To Increase Over Thanksgiving Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With Blackout Wednesday, Holiday Celebrations and Increased Travel, MADD Highlights the Importance of Safe Driving Decisions This Thanksgiving

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As millions of Americans gear up for Thanksgiving gatherings, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is reminding everyone to plan ahead and make safety a priority. With both holiday and impaired driving on the rise, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest and most dangerous times to be on the road. To keep the season joyous, it's essential to arrange a safe ride home before the festivities begin.

The night before Thanksgiving, often referred to as "Blackout Wednesday," has become a popular night for socializing and drinking - but it also comes with a higher risk of impaired driving crashes. In 2022, 35% of fatal car crashes on Thanksgiving Eve involved drunk drivers, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) . During the Thanksgiving holiday, NHTSA reported 184 fatal traffic crashes that involved drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher.

"Thanksgiving should be a time for families to gather, connect and give thanks," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "By planning ahead for a safe ride home, you can help protect not only your loved ones but everyone on the road from impaired driving. Whether it's designating a sober driver, using a rideshare, or opting for public transportation, making the safe choice has never been easier - and it will save lives."

MADD is also encouraging Thanksgiving hosts to play an active role in keeping everyone safe. By helping guests plan a safe way home or offering them a place to stay, hosts can significantly reduce the risk of impaired driving crashes and make this holiday season safer for all.

As MADD reflects on reasons to be thankful this season, the organization is celebrating the progress made through the HALT Drunk Driving Act , passed in 2021, which requires anti-drunk driving technology to be installed in all new vehicles. As a result of this lifesaving law, more than 10,000 lives will be saved each year and hundreds of thousands of injuries will be prevented, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety .

"A future free of impaired driving crashes is near, and it's rooted in technology that will stop impaired drivers before they even hit the road," Stewart added. "This Thanksgiving, we're grateful for the strides made toward safer roads and the opportunity for families to enjoy the holidays without fear of being killed or injured by an impaired driver."

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Act that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit

and follow MADD on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

Twitter ,

TikTok ,

LinkedIn , and

YouTube .

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED