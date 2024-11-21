(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity supplement the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Secure Logistics Market Size Reach USD 191.9 Billion by 2032 Growing at 8.4% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The Secure Logistics Market report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global secure logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Request Sample Pages Now:The global secure logistics market size was valued at $87.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $191.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.Increase in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity drive the growth of the global secure logistics market. However, increase in the usage of electronic payment and high cost involved in services, restricts the market growth. Moreover, securing last mile delivery across developed and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.The secure logistics market is segmented into application, type, mode of transport, and region. By application, the market is divided into cash management, diamonds, jewelry & precious metal, manufacturing, documents and others. By type, the market is bifurcated into static and mobile. On the basis of mode of transport, the market is classified into roadways, railways and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to heavy investment on the rail network or freight corridor for the movement of goods and packages in the Asia- Pacific region. For instance, in June 2022 the Indian government invested $245 million to improve the railways infrastructure. Similarly, China is also developing rail network across middle-east and to the Europe, and signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's authorized economic operators, China, and the EU. These developments are expected to drive the growth of secure logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region.The key players profiled in this report includeAllied UniversalBrink's incorporatedCargoGuardCMS Info SystemsPlanITROI, Inc.GardaWorldLemuir GroupProsegurSecuritas ABSecure Logistics LLC.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on application, the cash management segment held the largest market share in 2022. However, jewelry & precious metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise of safety standards and equipment adopted by the secure logistics firms. Thus, creating confidence in the client and assures the safety of the gemstones and jewelry.Based on type, the static segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, mobile is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to secure mobility offered by the segment. The normal vehicles are not utilized, instead armored vehicles with advanced security systems are used for transportation. Similarly, air cargo services are also offered in the mobile logistics solutions where the precious cargo is shipped with the help of an aircraft. The goods are transported to the longer distances in less time and movement to international locations is also viable.Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global secure logistics market revenue. Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Energy Logistics Market -Dropshipping Market -Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market -On-demand Logistics Market - Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. 