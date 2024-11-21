Taxbit Named To 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In North America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Driving Innovation in Tax and Accounting Compliance, Taxbit with 2875% growth, Recognized on Deloitte Fast 500TM for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxbit , the leading tax and accounting compliance solution, today announced that it was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 TM for the second consecutive year, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

"Earning a place on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM for the second consecutive year is an incredible achievement for Taxbit," said Lindsey Argalas, CEO of Taxbit. "This recognition underscores our position as a global leader and reflects our team's exceptional expertise and relentless commitment to driving innovation in the industry."

Taxbit's inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM is just one of several significant milestones for the company in 2024. This year, Taxbit was also honored with the Tax Compliance Solution of the Year award, named a Top 10 Startup Employer of the Year, and won the Finance Technology Award at the Global FinTech Magazine Awards.

Beyond these accolades, Taxbit also announced its strategic expansion into Europe earlier this year in response to the rapidly increasing adoption across the European digital asset market. This expansion follows evolving regulatory clarity in the region and the increased demand for Taxbit's compliance solutions at a global level.

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Taxbit

Taxbit is the premier tax and accounting compliance solution designed by CPAs and tax attorneys to simplify compliance and reporting for digital assets. Enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies trust our comprehensive, end-to-end solution to

compliance and ensure accuracy. Taxbit is certified with SOC 1 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, and ISO 27001 standards. With over $235 million in funding from top global investors like Ribbit, IVP, Paradigm, Haun Ventures, and PayPal Ventures, Taxbit is headquartered in Draper, Utah, and has offices in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Washington, D.C. Discover more at .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Media Contact:

Michelle O'Connor

VP Global Brand and Market Expansion

[email protected]

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see

to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Taxbit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED