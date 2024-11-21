Reolink Black Friday Sale: Save Up To 43% Off On Top Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS

ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday approaches, the excitement for unbeatable deals fills the air - making it the ideal time to enhance home security with new cameras. Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual for the home, is offering remarkable deals on its innovative security cameras and systems from now to December 5th.

Discover the discounts of up to 43% off and prepare for exclusive offers on the industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera Altas PT Ultra, along with other top security cameras and systems.

Reolink_Black_Friday_Sale

Continue Reading

Reolink Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel

(Save 30%, now $151.99)

Altas PT Ultra is an industry-leading 4K pan & tilt battery camera that offers continuous 4K UHD recording with a blindspot-free view. Equipped with innovative ColorX technology, it delivers true-color vision for both day and night. Its 20000mAh battery delivers a 96-hour 4K continuous recording on a single charge. Originally $229.99, now is $151.99 during the sale.

Reolink Battery Doorbell

(Save 30%, now $101.99)

Battery Doorbell features 2K/4MP resolution and

captures a full head-to-toe view with no subscription fees.

It can run on battery power or be hardwired for consistent operation, offering flexible installation

and power supply

solutions. Battery Doorbell can support Reolink Home Hub for local storage of video recordings and centralized management of cameras. Originally $145.99, it's $101.99 during the sale.

Reolink Home Hub Kit

(Save 35%, now $258.99)

This all-in-one kit includes a Reolink Home hub and two Argus PT Ultra cameras with two solar panels. The Home Hub offers great flexibility for security center customization by supporting up to 16MP ultra-high definition,

and up to 8 cameras. The Argus PT Ultra camera included in this kit is one of the best-selling Reolink battery cameras with a 360-degree view and smart detection features. Originally $399.99, now is $258.99 until Dec. 2nd.

Reolink E1 Zoom

(Save 30%, now $55.99)

E1 Zoom is an indoor 5MP PTZ camera with person/pet detection and auto tracking capability. With two-way audio capability, customers can check out what their kids and pets are doing while talking directly to them through the camera. Originally $79.99, now is $55.99 until Dec. 2nd.

Amazing Reolink Black Friday deals are here from now until December 5th, with discounts of up to 43% off across Reolink all products, including battery cameras , PoE cameras , home hubs , and more. These products are the perfect fit for gifts for loved ones, which safeguard what matters most. Be prepared, be ahead, and give the gift of security this season.

For more information about Reolink Black Friday offerings, visit Reolink and Amazon .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Photo -

Logo -



