Brighten The Holidays With Ease: The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Offers Expert Tips On Hanging Christmas Lights Safely

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, everywhere are preparing to deck their homes in festive lights and décor. While twinkling Christmas lights can spread joy and cheer, hanging them improperly can put both your home's gutters and your safety at risk. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, known for exceptional gutter installation, maintenance, and repair, shares valuable advice to ensure your decorations shine safely and stress-free.

"We love the holiday spirit, but it's crucial to be mindful of your gutter system while hanging lights," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "Improperly installed decorations can cause gutter damage, leading to costly repairs down the line. With a little preparation and the right technique, homeowners can have beautifully decorated homes without compromising their gutters."

Tips for Hanging Lights Without Damaging Gutters



Use Gutter Clips:

Avoid using nails, staples, or other sharp objects that can puncture gutters. Plastic gutter clips are easy to use, secure, and safe for your gutters.

Test Lights Before Hanging:

Check lights for broken bulbs or frayed wires to avoid damage during installation. Testing beforehand will also save time and prevent mishaps.

Distribute Weight Evenly:

Overloading a single area with heavy decorations can strain gutters. Spread lights evenly along the length of your gutter system for a balanced look and to avoid sagging. Mind the Ladder:

Proper ladder safety is essential. Ensure your ladder is on stable ground, with someone to assist if needed.

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters offers professional inspections and maintenance services to keep gutters functioning throughout the winter season. Icy weather, snow accumulation, and falling debris can stress gutter systems, making it essential to check for damage before and after the holidays.

"Our Recurring Gutter Cleaning Program is a great way to keep gutters clean and ready to withstand the winter elements," added Horboychuk. "A little preventive care goes a long way in maintaining your home's curb appeal and safety."

The Brothers that just do Gutters offer a wide range of gutter services, adhering to principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency.

As part of the Evive Brands family, they are committed to delivering high-quality service and ensuring the well-being of homes and communities across the U.S.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]





