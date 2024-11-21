Anvara Launches Real World Ad Marketplace For Brands & Agencies

Anvara is the easiest way to buy sports and events sponsorships, experiential brand activations, and premium out of home marketing.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvara has launched an advertising marketplace for marketers to buy and measure premium real world ad spaces. It's like Airbnb for cool ads: you can buy a Yankee sponsorship, Coachella brand activation, or even take over college campus coffee shops-all within a few clicks.

The world's most prominent brands have already signed up. "We've

been blown away by the demand from Delta, Apple, GEICO, and tons of others

already," said co-founder Andrei Stenmark. "It validates exactly what we've

been doing in the pre-launch phase."

Advertisers can browse and buy the most premium ad space the same way they buy products on Amazon or book an Airbnb.

As digital ROI continues to decline, marketers have turned to real world experiences to make a bigger impact. Mediums like experiential marketing, sports sponsorships, events, and out-of-home (OOH) are making up more and more of marketing budgets as they've shown better recall and increased trust among consumers.

The problem is, most brands have no easy way to shop for these opportunities. Before Anvara, the process consisted of back and fourth decks, endless meetings, months of negotiation, and expensive third party measurement solutions. Anvara simplifies this process, allowing buyers to see all media options, make offers, pay, and sign contracts in one place. Sellers gain access to a curated network of brands and agencies.

What Makes Anvara Different

Advertisers can browse and buy the most premium ad space the same way they buy products on Amazon or book an Airbnb. Once they find media they like, they can request information, make offers, pay, and sign a contract all within the platform. Then, they sit back and track ROI as impressions roll in.

Anvara has introduced a new standard in attribution for real world advertising. Through partnerships with advanced measurement platforms like Placer, they help advertisers gain actionable insights into foot traffic, demographic breakdowns, and social spillover-when consumers take to social media to share the cool ad they saw.

Media Menu

Empire State Building stunts like the Game of Thrones dragon, MLB home plate rights and jersey patches, event sponsorships across business and entertainment, and local business takeovers are now discoverable on Anvara.

They've partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals, Colorado Rockies, and Saint Louis Blues among other major sports teams. They enable brands to buy single or few-game sponsorships, opening opportunities to brands with smaller budgets who can't afford to buy a whole season at a time.

The Feedback

"Sports and event marketing is essential for brand credibility. It's a key part of our strategy. Before Anvara's conception, we did not have the resources to inquire with every team or event. There were too many options, and it took too long to execute. Some clients don't have the budget for full-season sponsorships. I have always asked why a platform like Anvara does not exist, and I am keen to use it for my clients now that it does. It's a game changer."

Alden Reiman, CEO of The Reiman Agency

Bold and Unique Ad Mediums

Beyond sponsorships, Anvara has its roots in unique ad mediums brands can't access anywhere else. When ads are placed in the right points along the customer journey, and where consumers already have a connection-like their favorite team's stadium or neighborhood coffee shop-it sparks that "aha" moment that enables a brand to make a lasting connection.

"A good ad campaign is like magic," co-founder Nick Khalili explained. "We were founded on the belief that you can't do ordinary things and expect extraordinary results. Our mission is to bring you the tools to do extraordinary things for your brand, to be in the right place at the right time, to do magic."

Anvara is focused on bringing marketers unique mediums that impact and excite. They've amassed a network of hundreds of cafes and local hotspots in Los Angeles, New York, and college campuses across the country. They allow you to take over coffee sleeves, napkins, and water bottles distributed by the millions. Co-founders Andrei Stenmark and Nick Khalili understand Gen-Z better than anyone - that it takes something bold to make an impact.

With more and more unconventional ad campaigns surfacing, we see the same story: consumers take to social media to share the unique ad they saw, causing a spillover of millions of online impressions.

AI Strategy

What's most exciting about Anvara is what they're working on with AI. While reaching a specific audience has been made easy with digital marketing, real world mediums have traditionally been more of a guessing game. Anvara looks to change that.

"AI is core to our strategy. We're building an AI system to recommend listings based on campaign goals, so if you want to target college students in California interested in fashion, we can determine with unprecedented accuracy exactly where you should advertise. Then we help you execute A to Z," said co-founder Andrei Stenmark.

Anvara's AI will allow brands to combine the targeting of digital ads with the credibility and recall of real world mediums, creating a new breakthrough in advertising.

Waitlist

Anvara has already attracted over 120 buyers, including Delta, Geico, Apple, and Publicis, before the platform's official launch. Buyer demand has overwhelmed the ad space available to sell, with some media owners already sold out of ad space before the platform even launched.

Anvara is finally live. To get started, brands can apply by visiting anvara .

"Anvara's value proposition is strong. The most desirable physical ad spaces on the entire market, all in one place and so cost effective. This is exactly the solution I wish we'd had when we were spending millions on sponsorships. I wish they thought of it earlier."

Mitch Modell, Former CEO of Modell Sporting Goods

About Anvara

Anvara is a first-of-its-kind platform that connects brands with premium real-world advertising opportunities. With a focus on innovation, AI, and advanced measurement, Anvara makes it easier for brands to create memorable real-world experiences and measure their ROI. For more information, visit .

