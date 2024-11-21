Kiss The Ground Announces $500K In Direct-To-Farmer Grants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A leading voice promoting Regenerative and healthy soil since 2013, Kiss the Ground is bridging the gap between food production and consumption with stories

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where most people have never met a farmer or know where their food comes from, Kiss the Ground , a pioneering nonprofit championing regeneration and soil health, is taking bold steps to connect consumers with the heroes who grow their food regeneratively.

Today, the organization announces $500,000 in direct-to-farmer grants alongside a new set of farmer offerings. This initiative, the largest in the organization's 11-year history, marks a significant milestone for Kiss the Ground and the Regenerative Movement.

"We all eat, yet there's a profound disconnect between consumers and the source of their food,” says Kiss the Ground CEO, Evan Harrison. "Since 2013, we've built strong, direct relationships with farmers passionate about regenerative agriculture. Now, we're bridging this gap by amplifying farmers' voices through storytelling and providing crucial financial support. This approach is vital to our impact, driving the transition of millions of acres to regenerative practices and creating lasting change in our food system."

The expansion of Kiss the Ground's farmer offerings aims to ease the barriers associated with transitioning to regenerative practices. Beyond the $500K in direct financial support covering training and equipment, Kiss the Ground has vastly expanded storytelling initiatives focused on the farmers. The shorts-series "5 with a Farmer " features quick, heartfelt chats with the people behind our food, while the mini-documentary series "Stories of Regeneration " documents the inspirational journeys of farmers making real change through regenerative agriculture.

Regenerative agriculture , unlike conventional farming methods that degrade soil and lead to erosion and drought, employs principles and practices that restore soil health, benefiting our wellness, water, and climate. As a vanguard of the Regenerative Movement, Kiss the Ground works with hundreds of farmers nationwide, amplifying their stories, educating, inspiring, and connecting its growing audience with practitioners of this approach to agriculture.

Kiss the Ground's updated farmer hub features a map of over 100 regenerative farms nationwide, encouraging consumers to support local regenerative agriculture. The organization invites more farmers to join this growing network, fostering direct connections between producers and consumers.

"The transition to regenerative agriculture is not just about changing farming practices; it's about transforming our relationship with the land and our food system. Kiss the Ground's farmer offerings address a critical need by providing financial support to farmers, removing a significant barrier to adoption. By coupling this with their powerful storytelling, they are not only supporting farmers financially but also amplifying their voices and experiences. This dual approach is crucial in accelerating the regenerative movement and creating lasting change in our agricultural landscape.” – Patrick Brown, Kiss the Ground board member and regenerative farmer

For every $100 donated, Kiss the Ground catalyzes the transition of 10 acres into regenerative agriculture. The organization's work with farmers is integral to its core programs of storytelling, education, and partnerships, reflecting its commitment to improving personal and planetary wellness through soil health.

This groundbreaking initiative was made possible in part thanks to the generosity of the Humble community, a digital store and membership service known for supporting charitable causes. Humble's support aligns with its core pillars of health & well-being, climate change & sustainability, and equity & opportunity.

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the Los Angeles-based organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling , education , and partnerships .

Humble was founded in 2010 with the mission to mobilize the goodwill of online communities in support of people and causes in need. As a digital store and membership service, Humble partners with content providers and charities to develop and offer digital content and product bundles to the public, directing a portion of nearly every sale to charity. Humble has raised more than $262 million for thousands of charitable organizations around the world.

