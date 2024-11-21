Survive-A-Storm Unveils Innovative 3x5 Extreme Shelter for Small Families and Individuals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survive-A-Storm Shelters is proud to announce the launch of its new 3x5 Extreme Shelter.

Thomasville, Georgia , Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Survive-A-Storm Shelters, a leading provider of modular steel tornado shelters, is proud to announce the launch of its new 3x5 Extreme Shelter, designed specifically for small families or individuals seeking robust protection in extreme weather events. Developed from valuable customer feedback, this shelter maximizes space efficiency while providing essential safety features.







Survive-A-Storm Shelters

The 3x5 Extreme Shelter is FEMA-rated to accommodate 5 people, and has undergone rigorous testing to withstand EF5 wind speeds exceeding 250 miles per hour. Constructed with quarter-inch steel and carrying an NIJ Level 2A ballistics rating, this shelter ensures that occupants are safeguarded against both extreme weather and potential threats.

"At Survive-A-Storm, our priority is to listen to our customers and address their needs. This new shelter is a direct response to requests for a compact yet powerful solution for families or individuals," said Jeremy Smith, Vice President of RedGuard Diversified Structures, the parent company of Survive-A-Storm. "We are excited to offer a product that combines safety, durability, and practicality."

Key features of the 3x5 Extreme Shelter include:



A durable industrial-coated design that withstands the elements for long-lasting performance.

A 3-point locking system for enhanced security.

Proper ventilation to ensure occupant comfort while adhering to occupancy ratings.

The ability to anchor to existing concrete surfaces, such as garages or patios, with a minimum thickness of four inches.

Generous headroom, standing at 6.5 feet tall, providing ample comfort for most individuals during use. A storage bench for safely storing emergency supplies and important documents, ensuring peace of mind in worst-case scenarios.

The 3X5 Extreme Shelte is now available for purchase through Survive-A-Storm's website and authorized retailers. For more information, please visit the Survive-A-Storm website or contact us at 888-360-1492 or ... .







Survive-A-Storm Shelters

About Survive-A-Storm Shelters

Survive-A-Storm Shelters is the leading producer of prefabricated steel underground and above-ground tornado shelters, with direct and retail distribution, for commercial and residential use. The brand is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, with offices and installation operations in 35 states, and is a trusted partner of major home improvement retailers.

About RedGuard, parent company of Survive-A-Storm

RedGuard builds modular solutions that protect lives and assets and is the leading supplier of blast-resistant buildings and modular safe spaces. RedGuard's innovative divisions and product lines specialize in modular safe structures, most with threat mitigation. The company is dedicated to five key disciplines: concept, design, build, installation and operation. Its success across these areas of expertise has led some of the world's largest organizations to trust their employees' lives to RedGuard products.

###

Media Contact

Ashley Vickers

Survive-A-Storm Shelters

888-360-1492

...























Attachment

Survive-A-Storm Unveils Innovative 3x5 Extreme Shelter for Small Families and Individuals