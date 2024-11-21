BGT 2024-25: No Greater Honour To Lead India In Test Cricket, Says Bumrah Ahead Of Series Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Nov 21 (IANS) India pacer and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah is swelled with pride to lead the country for the second time in Test on Friday. The speedster is set to don the captain's hat in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who will miss the match due to the birth of his second child, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia in Perth.

The 30-year-old will not only captain the side but also spearhead the pace attack on Perth pitch which is known for its pace and bounce. Bumrah shared that it was his dream to play Test cricket for India and sees himself as the one who likes tough tasks. "I love responsibility, I wanted to do the tough job since I was a child. You know you always want to be in the thick of things and always wanted to be thrown against tough scenarios," Bumrah said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Describing his leadership skills, the speedster emphasised following natural instincts rather than copybook style. "I've always never followed a copybook plan, I go with my instincts and I've always wanted to add more. This adds a new challenge to me. There's no greater honour than this that as a child I always wanted to play this format and lead India in Test cricket. I'm very privileged and very happy to be in this position," he added.

Previously, Bumrah led India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in July 2022 as Rohit was down with COVID-19. However, India lost that match by seven wickets.

Earlier in the day, Bumrah remarked that he wants to develop his own leadership style, inspired by but not copying the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli.

“You have to find your own way as you can't blindly copy anyone. Virat and Rohit have been very successful and have gotten results, but my way is that I have always never followed a copybook plan. And even with my bowling, you can see, that I go with my instincts and that's how I have always played my cricket. I have a lot of faith in my guts and instincts," he said.

When asked about the tendency of bowler-captains to overuse or underuse themselves, Bumrah asserted that being a bowler gives him an advantage in managing his workload effectively.

"There are more positives than negatives. You want to be tested and face challenges, and being a bowler-captain allows me to adapt quickly to changing conditions and make informed decisions on the field," he said.

"When Rohit or Virat were captain, I always looked to add value, pass on information, and support the team. As a senior player, I've embraced the role of guiding younger players and sharing insights," he added.