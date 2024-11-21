Steward Partners Acquires Mainstay Wealth Management Continuing Rapid Growth Trajectory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The latest addition to the Steward Partners yields an additional $850 million in client assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned, independent services firm, announced today the of Mainstay Wealth Management, adding four advisors and over $850 million in assets under management to Steward Partners' roster in its Legacy Division.

This new partnership further expands Steward Partners' New Jersey presence with an office in Riverdale. Led by Timothy Burklow Sr. and Matthew Rotella, the team of 14 professionals has established Mainstay Wealth Management at Steward Partners.

The Mainstay Wealth Management team brings over three decades of wealth management industry experience through their extensive tenure at Ameriprise Financial Services, where they were both recognized by multiple institutions for their dedication to client experience, including the

Forbes

Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. With their departure from Ameriprise, the team decided to change their name from "Mindful Wealth Management" to "Mainstay Wealth Management" to best capture their new chapter as a part of Steward Partners.

"Embarking on this new chapter with Steward Partners was the perfect opportunity for us to fully embody our revised namesake, solidifying the continuation of

our mission to provide support in every facet possible to unify our clients and team alike," said Timothy Burklow, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mainstay Wealth Management. "We're very grateful for the path we've been on for the past 33 years, and the team at Steward Partners brings us the platform and confidence to begin this new chapter and be a part of something bigger than ourselves. This journey has created a newfound energy within me, and I cannot wait for the next decade."

"This is an exciting development for every part of Steward Partners, and we are thankful to be working in tandem with such a strong, wonderful team," said Scott Danner, Head of the Legacy Division at Steward Partners . "Departing any firm after 33 years is no small feat, and we are honored that the Mainstay Wealth Management team has put their full trust in us to fulfill this new chapter in their firm history. This is an excellent addition to our already flourishing roster of industry-leading businesses, and we look forward to their development and growth in the years to come."

In addition to Burklow and Rotella, who also joins Steward Partners as a Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Chris Rotella and William (Bill) Lewis join Steward Partners as Senior Vice Presidents and Wealth Advisors.

Steward Partners remains one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. Earlier this year, the Firm was listed #18 on Barron's'

Top 100 RIA Firms ranking and had 23 Wealth Managers named to the Forbes 2024 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking that spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Additionally, three Steward Partners Wealth Managers were included on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State 2024 list, all of which are prepared by SHOOK Research. The Firm was also included in 2024's Inc. 5000 list which celebrates America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the Firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the Firm was ranked as the #18 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2024. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the Firm was responsible for over $38 billion in client assets as of October 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit .

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, Steward Partners Holdings, LLC and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

