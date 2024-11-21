Gen Z And Millennials To Small Businesses: Get Online Or Get Left Behind

New

GoDaddy survey shows 80% of young shoppers research businesses before buying

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining an presence is important to small businesses, but is it necessary? According to new data from GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY ), if a business's target audience is Gen Z or Millennials, not having one could seriously impact their bottom line.



A majority (80%) of 1,000 Gen Z and Millennial U.S. consumers surveyed in September shared they research small businesses online before shopping with them for the first time.

They are taking extra steps to verify the credibility of a business by checking their reviews, website and social media accounts.



This new cohort of younger consumers largely aligns on the reasons they would not purchase from a business's online store. For example:





More than half (56%) said a lack of reviews would make them not shop with a new small business



Nearly 4 in 10 (36.5%) stated a business not accepting their preferred method of payment would deter them from shopping at a new small business



3 in 10 (32.5%) indicated not including contact information on a website discourages them from purchasing from a new small business



Around 1 in 3 (31.5%) said having an incomplete or under construction website dissuades them from buying from a new small business



Over a quarter (26%) shared not having an "About Us" page on a website would hinder them from shopping at a new small business

Almost 1 in 4 (23.5%) noted uncertainties around if their credit card information is safe would stop them from purchasing at a new small business



Gen Z and Millennial shoppers also strongly agree on some effective ways a business owner could improve their brand's online reputation for new customers. For example:





For 3 out of 4 Gen Z and Millennial consumers combined (74%), a lack of recent updates (within the last 30 days) on a business's social media or blog impacts their integrity

Nearly 4 in 5 Gen Z (73%) and Millennial (80%) shoppers feel a dedicated website and online store make a small business more credible



"Knowing what shoppers are specifically researching online when considering purchasing from a new business should have entrepreneurs paying close attention to how their brand is showing up," said GoDaddy Senior Director of Marketing Amy Jennette. "Small business owners should make every effort to put their best foot forward and attract customers with the right digital tools."



When it comes to shopping online, GoDaddy's survey results show Gen Z and Millennial customers have a lot in common. However, regarding social media preferences, there is a clear generational divide between which platforms Gen Z and Millennials prefer to see small businesses using.



Below is a table showing the percentage of respondents in each age group stating where they expect a business to be present. (For example, 61% of Gen Z consumers expect businesses to be on Instagram.)