Earthen Awarded DOE HPC4EI Grant And Voucher Program Support To Accelerate Energy Storage Innovation

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEn, a leader in advanced storage, is thrilled to announce its selection as a recipient of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) High Performance Computing for Energy Innovation (HPC4EI)

grant, alongside its inclusion in the DOE Voucher Program. These prestigious recognitions underscore EarthEn's commitment to pioneering scalable, efficient, and sustainable energy storage technologies.

HPC4EI

Grant: Transforming Energy Storage with Supercritical CO2

EarthEn continues to get DOE support

EarthEn sCO2-based Energy Storage System

Through the DOE's HPC4EI initiative, EarthEn will collaborate with Oak Ridge National Laboratory on a project titled "Modeling of a Supercritical CO2 Compressor-as-a-Turbine (CaT) for Energy Storage System." By leveraging high-performance computing resources, the project aims to:



Optimize the design and operation of EarthEn's Compressor-as-a-Turbine (CaT) for energy storage.

Enhance thermodynamic efficiency in the energy storage cycle using supercritical CO2. Develop a cost-effective and scalable solution for large-scale deployment of CO2-based energy storage.

More information about the HPC4EI program and the selected projects can be found on the

HPC4Energy Innovation Projects page .

"This HPC4EI

grant

is a milestone in our mission to revolutionize energy storage," said Manas Pathak, CEO of EarthEn. "Supercritical CO2 offers unparalleled efficiency and scalability, and this project will allow us to advance the design of a system capable of meeting the demands of a clean energy future."

Voucher Program Support: Bridging Research and Commercialization

In addition to the HPC4EI

grant, EarthEn was selected for two opportunities under the DOE's Voucher Program. Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program provides in-kind commercialization assistance to help companies address key barriers in bringing energy technologies to market.

1. Voucher Opportunity 1 (VO1) – Pre-Demonstration Commercialization Support

This voucher focuses on overcoming adoption risks associated with scaling up from research to production. EarthEn will receive critical support in:



Conducting bankability studies to assess financial viability.

Performing supply chain assessments to ensure robust and scalable manufacturing. Undertaking technoeconomic analyses to optimize cost and performance for market readiness.

2. Voucher Opportunity 2 (VO2) – Performance Validation, Modeling, and Certification Support

This voucher is designed to validate EarthEn's technology performance under certification-relevant conditions, preparing it for market deployment. Key benefits include:



Third-party performance evaluations under real-world conditions.

Access to advanced modeling and simulation tools to refine system design. Accelerated lifetime testing to ensure long-term reliability and durability.

More information about the DOE Voucher Program and selected projects can be found on the

DOE Voucher Program Selections page .

"These vouchers provide invaluable resources to prepare our technologies for commercialization," said Palash Panja, CTO of EarthEn. "The combination of performance validation, advanced modeling, and supply chain assessments will ensure that our systems are optimized for global deployment."

Driving Innovation for a Sustainable Future

The combined support from the HPC4EI

grant

and Voucher Program positions EarthEn to address the critical challenges of energy storage and decarbonization. By leveraging advanced HPC resources and DOE commercialization support, EarthEn is poised to bring groundbreaking technologies to market, driving the transition to a resilient and sustainable energy grid.

About EarthEn

EarthEn is a clean energy innovator dedicated to developing next-generation energy storage and decarbonization solutions. Focused on addressing climate change, EarthEn leverages advanced technologies to deliver reliable, scalable, and impactful solutions for a sustainable energy future.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]



SOURCE EarthEn Energy

