Baffle Announces Vector Database Protection To Enhance Data Security For Genai Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced that Baffle's data protection platform now extends to pgvector on PostgreSQL, making Baffle's Real Queryable Encryption capability available for vector databases and the embeddings of sensitive data that can lead to data breaches. For organizations using vector databases to store text and associated embeddings containing sensitive data for use by their GenAI application, they can now run vector database operations, like similarity searches, while remaining compliant with security and privacy requirements.

“For organizations deploying their latest GenAI applications, whether to enhance customer support experience or improve marketing analytics, the sensitive data used needs to be protected in a manner that meets current data security and privacy compliance requirements,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle.“Baffle has been able to do this for database and cloud object stores for years, and now we extend this capability to vector databases ensuring that the embeddings of sensitive data are never exposed, while GenAI applications use them.”

According to Gartner , GenAI and large language models (LLMs) that use vector databases' memory and retrieval capabilities are not“wholly secure” and can leak sensitive data. This means that vector databases and stored data require additional security controls not already incorporated in standard security protocols.

With Baffle, organizations can now secure the embedded data in a vector database with encryption even while vector operations that need to be performed on the embeddings for GenAI applications continue to work without requiring any application code changes. As part of Baffle's Real Queryable Encryption, this capability is initially only available for pgvector on PostgreSQL databases with plans to make this capability available to additional vector databases in the future.

Baffle is the easiest way to protect regulated data in the cloud, whether it is at rest, in use, or in transit. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and GenAI with“no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level. Baffle previously announced enterprise-grade data security for PostgreSQL on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora.

To learn more about Baffle, please visit: or join Baffle for a webinar“Vector Databases and Securing Sensitive Data” on December 12, 2024, at 11 am PST/2 pm EST.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it's created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle's no-code solution masks, tokenizes and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

