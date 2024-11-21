Wheels Joins United Nations Global Compact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheels announces joining and committing to the United Nations Global Compact initiative - a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Wheels joins other leading global companies that are committed to taking responsible business action to make a positive impact in the world.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Global Compact Networks.

“Joining the UNGC is another step that demonstrates Wheels' commitment to conducting business in a responsible way,” stated Shlomo Crandus, Wheels' CEO.“The UNGC principles align well with our values and programs we already have in place, like EcoWheelsTM, our fleet sustainability program, which helps us tailor solutions and products to meet our clients' unique needs. The principles provide a framework that will support our efforts to advance sustainable, responsible corporate practices that empower and benefit our Wheels community.”

For more information about Wheels' sustainability efforts in the mobility industry and our programs, please visit the Corporate Responsibility page at Wheels.com. To learn more about the UN Global Compact and Wheels' participation, please visit the UN Global Compact website .



About Wheels

As one of the largest fleet management and mobility solutions providers in North America, Wheels delivers a full range of products and services that keep businesses and their mobile workforce moving efficiently and safely. Wheels supports end-to-end solutions for more than 1,500 clients, representing 900,000+ vehicles – from battery electric sedans to service vans, class eight trucks and equipment.

In 1939 Wheels invented the fleet industry, and we continue to shape the future of mobility by delivering experiences that our customers love. Discover how we are driving the future for our clients by visiting .

Contact: Carlos Oropeza

...