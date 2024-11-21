Gaurav Agarwal Joins Capsa Healthcare As Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Innovative Growth Phase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare Solutions Leader Welcomes Experienced Executive To Drive Key Strategic Initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare , a leader in advanced healthcare workflow and pharmacy solutions, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In this role, Agarwal will spearhead Capsa Healthcare's next strategic phase, driving profound transformational growth in Pharmacy Automation, Point-of-Care, Medication Management, and Clinical Support solutions. He will focus on developing new solutions and technologies that strengthen Capsa's brand position to deliver end-to-end innovation across the spectrum of care settings and clinical workflows.

"Taking on the role of CEO at Capsa Healthcare is a tremendous privilege and I'm excited to lead this dynamic and innovative organization,” says Agarwal.“My career has been dedicated to driving customer-centric innovation, enabling rapid growth through commercialization while delivering novel solutions for customers. Changing the practice of medicine by unlocking efficiencies and delivering better patient outcomes is core to the Capsa vision and to me. With this incredibly talented team, we are poised to propel Capsa forward into a new age of solutions development and leverage our position as a differentiated provider across the healthcare continuum.”

Agarwal has more than 25-years of leadership experience delivering world-class innovation and commercial execution in medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare IT. Most recently, Agarwal was President and CEO at Vyaire Medical, the world's largest respiratory medical device provider. Prior to Vyaire, Agarwal was President and Chief Commercial Officer for Acelity, Inc., the world's largest wound care company. Agarwal also has held senior roles at Smith & Nephew and GE.

Capsa's outgoing CEO Avi Zisman will step into the role of Chairman of the Board. Having served as CEO since November 2018, Zisman will continue to offer his wealth of expertise, experience, and organizational knowledge to support Capsa's continued growth, providing insights on the changing healthcare landscape and playing a significant role in evaluating and developing potential future partnerships.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gaurav Agarwal as our new CEO. With a strong history of visionary leadership and extensive experience in a wide range of healthcare solutions, I am confident Capsa Healthcare will reach new heights as we pursue our aggressive growth path and comprehensive impact on healthcare at the nexus of providers, patients, and technology,” says Zisman.“Gaurav will have an experienced team of healthcare leaders to support his vision as we at Capsa Healthcare embark on this exciting new chapter of growth and innovation together.”

Across the healthcare continuum, Capsa stands out as the leader in purposefully designed, integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, clinical workflows, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa has partnered with healthcare providers for more than 60 years to engineer innovative answers for complex challenges. Capsa's solutions optimize workflows, streamline repetitive tasks, and improve clinical efficiency. From automating pharmacy operations to enhancing patient engagement, Capsa is engineering a path to better care.

