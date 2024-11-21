Chinese Young Artist Yanran Chen Debuts At Complexcon 2024 With“The Playpower Collection”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Born in 2005, Yanran Chen has already established herself in the global art scene with exhibitions in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Budapest.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Chinese artist Yanran Chen made a striking debut at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas, unveiling six sculptures from her latest project, The Playpower Collection. This collaborative initiative with WaarWorld, an animation label inspired by Liu Cixin's acclaimed sci-fi The Supernova Era, captures a futuristic world where children rebuild society after a cosmic catastrophe erases the adult population, reshaping reality through games and playful dynamics.Yanran, who helms the project's artistic direction through her ACCRO STUDIO, seamlessly blends postmodern sci-fi aesthetics, mythology, and futuristic themes. Her work breathes life into Liu Cixin's vision, enriching its narrative universe through her unique artistic lens.Influenced by Japanese manga and French experimental cinema, Yanran's sculptures explore profound themes of youth, identity, and human existence. The Playpower Collection combines visual storytelling with cultural imagination, transforming art toys and captivating designs into vivid extensions of Liu's sci-fi masterpiece.In addition to her work with WaarWorld, Yanran presented other notable pieces, including The Mechanical Lifeform and Dinner, showcasing the breadth of her artistic vision and her talent for innovative storytelling through sculpture.Born in 2005, Yanran Chen has already established herself in the global art scene with exhibitions in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Budapest. Her collaboration with WaarWorld underscores her boundary-defying approach, resonating deeply with international audiences. She has also partnered with leading global brands such as LEUCHTTURM1917, Balenciaga, and SHEIN, further cementing her reputation as a dynamic force in contemporary art and design.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:Peggy Zhang...

